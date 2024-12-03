How will ended SDS Visa program help Indian students in Canada despite lower approval rates in other programs?

On November 8, the Canadian government officially terminated the Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program, which enabled Indian students to expedite their study permit applications. Despite the program's cancellation, Indian government officials assert that this move will ultimately benefit students planning to study in Canada.

Estimates indicate that around 60% of the approximately 400,000 Indian students intending to study in Canada in 2023 had applied through the SDS program, which boasted an approval rate exceeding 70%. In contrast, students applying through the standard route faced a mere 10% approval rate.

The issue was raised in the Lok Sabha by MP Hibi George Eden from Kerala, who inquired about the potential challenges Indian students might encounter following the program's discontinuation.

Minister explains

In response, Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister of state in the External Affairs Ministry, emphasised that the end of the SDS program would make the admission process more affordable for students. He noted that the previous financial requirements, which included paying a full year’s tuition upfront and securing a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) of $20,635, posed significant challenges for many applicants.

With the SDS program now scrapped, all international students, including those from India, will be required to apply for regular study permits. This new process allows students to pay tuition fees for only six months in advance and demonstrate sufficient funds for living expenses, thereby reducing financial barriers.

"This change makes the admission process more accessible, particularly for students who previously struggled to meet the higher costs associated with the SDS requirements," Singh stated.

The Ministry of External Affairs reports that approximately 427,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in Canadian universities and colleges, making India the country's largest source of international students.

The SDS program was launched in 2018 to facilitate faster study permit applications for international students, particularly from India. Singh highlighted that the Canadian government's decision aims to enhance the program's integrity, address student vulnerabilities, and ensure equitable access for all.

He added, "All issues facing Indian students in Canada are regularly discussed with Canadian authorities, and the government of India prioritizes the well-being of its students abroad."

