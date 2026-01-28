India-EU FTA mobility: Entry for Indian professionals, students, post-study work eased across 27 Schengen nations

The India–EU free trade agreement is set to open a clearer, more predictable pathway for Indian professionals to work temporarily across the 27-nation European Union, with the commerce ministry on Tuesday calling it an “assured regime” for entry and stay. The move is expected to sharpen India’s services advantage in Europe, while giving Indian companies and talent a smoother route to deliver contracts and expertise in key sectors.

The category of professionals covered includes business visitors, intra-corporate transferees, contractual service suppliers, and independent professionals. India and the EU announced on Tuesday that negotiations on the FTA have been concluded, and the agreement is likely to be signed and implemented this year.

The ministry said the mobility provisions are part of a broader talent strategy. It said that, through a comprehensive mobility framework, India strengthens its position as a global talent hub.

Easier movement for employees, families and Indian companies in Europe

According to the ministry, the framework makes it simpler for employees of Indian corporates established in the EU, along with spouses and dependents, to move across all service sectors.

"For business entities aiming to provide services under a contract to EU clients, India can access 37 sub-sectors, including IT, business, and professional services," the ministry said.

Independent professionals also get a defined window of certainty under the deal. Independent professionals intending to provide services to the EU clients get certainty in 17 sub-sectors covering IT, R&D, and higher education.

The ministry said this could translate into significant opportunities for Indian professionals looking to work in Europe on contract-driven assignments.

Social security talks and a student pathway on the table

Alongside work mobility, the ministry said the FTA creates room for broader institutional arrangements.

"India and the EU have agreed on a constructive framework to enable Social Security Agreements in five years with all the EU member states and a continuing conducive framework for entry of Indian students to study and avail post study work visa," it said.

Services trade gets a bigger role in the pact

The ministry said services are expected to carry more weight in future India–EU trade, describing them as a dominant and faster-growing part of both economies.

It said certainty of market access, non-discriminatory treatment, a focus on digitally delivered services and smoother mobility could together lift services exports.

Under the agreement, the ministry said India has secured “broader and deeper” commitments from the EU across 144 services sub-sectors, including IT/ITeS, professional services, education and other business services.

"India's competitive, high-tech services are expected to drive India's exports while benefitting EU businesses and consumers," the ministry said.

India opens 102 sub-sectors to EU firms

India, in turn, will offer 102 service sub-sectors to the EU, including professional services, business services, telecommunications, maritime services, financial services, and environmental services.

"This will offer EU businesses a predictable regime to bring investment and innovative services to India, thereby enhancing their exports and providing best-in-class services to Indian businesses," it said.

The ministry said the framework could accelerate services trade, expand openings for Indian talent and firms, and deepen India’s reach in high-value global markets through skills mobility and innovation-led growth.

India's services exports to the EU is over USD 80 billion at present.

(With inputs from PTI)