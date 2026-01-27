India-EU FTA to modernise Schengen visas: Faster processing goal, joint action on visa fraud

As India and the European Union enter a new phase of partnership driven by a long-awaited trade breakthrough, the two sides are also signalling a push to ease one of the most persistent pain points for Indian travellers, the Schengen visa process.

The Joint India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda, endorsed at the 16th India-EU Summit held on 27 January 2026 in New Delhi, is positioned as a roadmap to broaden and deepen cooperation across key pillars, ranging from prosperity and sustainability to technology, security, connectivity and global issues.

Schengen visa procedures flagged for modernisation

Within the broader agenda, one clear travel-related pointer stands out. The joint statement calls for both sides to “Further modernise and simplify Schengen visa procedures through the upcoming digitalisation of visa procedures, once it enters into operation, while jointly addressing the challenges of visa fraud and document verification”.

For Indian travellers, students and business visitors, the emphasis on “modernise and simplify” signals an intent to make the Schengen process smoother as the EU’s digital visa systems move closer to implementation.

Digitalisation, but with tighter safeguards

The statement links simplification with stricter verification, underlining that the move will also focus on preventing misuse. Alongside the planned digital shift, India and the EU plan to work together on “visa fraud and document verification”, suggesting that easier procedures will be paired with stronger screening mechanisms.

While the agenda does not lay out timelines beyond the phrase “once it enters into operation”, the inclusion of Schengen reform in the strategic roadmap indicates that mobility facilitation is being treated as part of the wider India-EU partnership architecture, not just a consular issue.

EU's tighter visa norms

In November 2025, the European Union approved a set of reformed rules that allow for the faster suspension of visa-free travel for non-EU countries deemed to pose risks, according to ETIAS. The new rules enabled the bloc to act more swiftly when third countries fail to meet their visa-free obligations.

The updated system is therefore designed to be more responsive to the growing concerns over border security across the Schengen Area.

Under the revised mechanism, the EU can now suspend visa-free access if a country experiences a 30% increase in irregular indicators, such as asylum applications or overstays, down from the previous threshold of 50%. This change lowers the bar for triggering a suspension and makes it easier for the European Commission to review whether a country's visa-free status should be reconsidered.