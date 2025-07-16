India opens e-visa access to Kuwaiti citizens in five categories, including tourism

Kuwaiti citizens can now apply for Indian e-visas entirely online, following the launch of the digital visa facility on Monday, July 14, 2025. The move, announced by India’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Dr. Adarsh Swaika, marks a major step in streamlining travel and strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations, according to Gulf News.

Advertisement

“Kuwaiti citizens will now be able to apply for Indian visas entirely online,” Dr. Swaika said during a press conference on Sunday. Describing the launch as a “qualitative shift”, he added, “This has been a long-standing request from Kuwaiti citizens, and it reflects the enduring historic ties between our countries.”

Under the new system, Kuwaitis can apply for visas under five categories:

Tourism

Business

Medical

Conference

AYUSH (covering alternative medicine, including yoga and Ayurveda)

The entire process, from application and document upload to payment, can now be completed online, with no need to visit a visa centre. Biometric data will be collected on arrival at Indian airports.

According to the Indian mission, most applications are expected to be processed within three to four days, although minor delays may occur during the system’s initial phase.

Advertisement

One of the key highlights is the long-term tourist visa, which offers a validity of up to five years at a cost of $80. Other visa categories are priced between $40 and $80, depending on the duration and purpose of travel.

Dr. Swaika said the digital rollout represents more than convenience; it is part of India's broader push to modernise consular services and expand digital diplomacy across the Gulf. “We hope this will make travel more seamless and deepen the cultural and economic bonds we share with Kuwait,” he said.