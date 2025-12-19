India, Saudi Arabia sign visa waiver deal for diplomatic passport holders, boosting ties

In a significant move to enhance bilateral ties, the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, and Abdulmajeed bin Rashed Alsmari, the Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs of Saudi Arabia, signed a visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic, special, and official passports.

This agreement, which took place in Riyadh, is expected to facilitate official travel and further strengthen exchanges between the two nations under the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council. The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia shared the news via a post on X, noting, "Enhancing the Strategic Partnership! Ambassador Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan and H.E. Abdulmajeed bin Rashed Alsmari signed the bilateral Visa Waiver Agreement for holders of diplomatic, special and official passports today in Riyadh."

In a related development, the Indian Parliament is set to establish the India-Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship Group. This announcement was made by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on December 5 during a meeting with Major General Abdul Rahman bin Sanhat Al-Harbi, Chairman of the Saudi-India Parliamentary Friendship Committee from Saudi Arabia's Shura Council, according to ANI. Birla highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in fostering stronger institutional ties and emphasised the shared religious, cultural, and economic history between India and Saudi Arabia.

Birla also underscored the importance of regular engagement between the parliamentary committees of both countries, noting the significant progress made in areas such as defence, energy, and emerging strategic sectors. He commended Saudi Arabia for its continued support of the large Indian community within the Kingdom, recognising their hard work and contributions to the local economy.

