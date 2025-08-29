India withdraws exemption for emigration to Iran, mandates clearance for job seekers

In a move to enhance the protection of its citizens abroad, the Central government has withdrawn the exemption granted to Indian citizens emigrating to Iran for employment. This means that from now on, Indian nationals intending to work in Iran must obtain emigration clearance before departure.

In a statement released on August 26, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) cited the authority conferred by Section 41(1) of the Emigration Act, 1983, in withdrawing the exemption previously granted under notification S.O. 2161(E) dated December 28, 2006. The new ruling aligns with the government's efforts to safeguard Indian workers abroad from potential exploitation and unsafe working conditions.

“The Central Government, with a view to protect and safeguard the interests of citizens of India going to Iran, hereby withdraws the exemption granted to them from the operation of Section 22 of the said Act,” said the MEA in its statement.

Under the Emigration Act, Section 22 now applies, requiring all Indian citizens seeking employment in Iran to undergo an emigration clearance process. This is a routine procedure for those travelling to certain countries for work, ensuring that the individuals are protected, their rights are upheld, and that they are not subjected to unsafe conditions while employed abroad.

The decision aims to provide additional oversight for migrant workers, enhancing their protection against exploitation. It also allows authorities to ensure that proper contracts, fair wages, and safe work environments are maintained for Indian nationals working in Iran.

The Ministry has further stated that more details on the emigration clearance process and its implementation will be shared soon by the Protector General of Emigrants, the office responsible for overseeing emigration matters.