Indian Embassy warns of fake e-visa sites as scams rise in Kuwait

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has issued a public warning after uncovering a surge in fraudulent websites masquerading as official Indian e-visa portals. The alert comes amid rising complaints from applicants who were misled into sharing money or sensitive personal information with unauthorised platforms, according to Kuwait’s Al Qabas Arabic daily.

Officials said several third-party operators are posing as legitimate visa portals, tricking users through look-alike websites and, in some cases, running outright financial scams. The Embassy released a list of fake sites currently circulating online, including indianimmigration.org, idiasevisa.org, evisaentry.com, india-immi.org, ivisa.com, and india-evisa.it.com.

The mission stressed that there is only one authorised platform for Indian e-visa applications:

www.indianvisaonline.gov.in

Travellers have been urged to avoid all other websites, with the Embassy warning that use of unverified portals may lead to fraud, loss of money, or misuse of personal data.

In its advisory, the Embassy also urged applicants to double-check the legitimacy of any visa-related website or service before uploading documents or making payments. “Vigilance is essential,” officials noted, adding that applicants should rely solely on the government website for any e-visa process.