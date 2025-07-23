Indian passport holders can now visit these 59 nations visa-free: Check full list

India’s passport has seen a modest rise in global power, moving up three spots to 77th in the 2025 Henley Passport Index released on Tuesday. The index ranks 199 passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without needing a prior visa.

India now shares the 77th spot with Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, and Senegal, all of which offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 59 countries. This marks a continued improvement after India stood at 80th place in 2024.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Singapore tops, India rises

While India’s upward movement is notable, it’s still far behind the top-ranking countries. Singapore leads the list this year with access to 194 destinations without a visa. Japan and South Korea follow at the second position, offering visa-free travel to 190 countries. European nations like Germany, Italy, France, and Spain are tied for third with access to 189 countries.

Pakistan, India’s neighbour, improved as well — climbing to 96th from its 101st rank last year.

Where can Indians go without a visa?

Indian passport holders can now travel visa-free or obtain a visa on arrival in 59 countries, including:

Africa (19 countries): Angola, Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, and Zimbabwe.

Advertisement

Asia (18 countries): Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Timor-Leste.

North America (10 territories): Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Oceania (10 nations): Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

South America (1 country): Bolivia

The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), combined with in-house research by Henley & Partners. Rankings are relative, meaning India’s gain comes from changes in access as well as movement of other countries on the list.

Despite a slight dip in the absolute number of visa-free destinations compared to 2024 (when the count was 62), India’s rank has improved in relation to other nations.

Advertisement

What is the Henley Passport Index?

The Henley Passport Index is a global ranking system that assesses the strength of passports based on how freely citizens can travel internationally. The more countries a passport allows you to enter without prior visa arrangements, the stronger its rank.

For Indian travellers, the 2025 index marks another step forward, offering a wider travel net, albeit still trailing behind major global powers.