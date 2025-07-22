Henley Passport Index: Indian passport jumps 8 spots up to 77th, visa-free access to 59 nations now

India has made its strongest showing yet in the Henley Passport Index, jumping eight spots to 77th place in the latest mid-year update. The ranking reflects the number of destinations that passport-holders can enter without a prior visa.

This marks the biggest climb by any country in the last six months, even though India’s visa-free access tally increased by only two, now totalling 59 destinations. The broader trend signals a shift in global mobility patterns, with rising powers like India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and China closing in on traditional heavyweights like the US and the UK.

Singapore holds firm; US slides towards exit from Top 10

Singapore retained its position at the top of the index, with visa-free access to 193 of 227 destinations. Japan and South Korea followed closely with 190 destinations. Seven EU countries, including France, Germany, and Italy, shared the third spot, while New Zealand joined Greece and Switzerland in fifth.

The US and UK, once ranked first globally, continued their decline. The UK fell to sixth place with access to 186 destinations, and the US dropped to 10th with 182. According to the index, this is the first time the US risks falling out of the top ten altogether.

UAE, China, Saudi Arabia see biggest decade-long shifts

The UAE stands out for having surged from 42nd to 8th in just ten years, adding more destinations than any other country during that time. China also recorded a dramatic rise, 34 places over the last decade, reaching 60th in 2025, bolstered by a new wave of diplomatic visa waivers.

China’s openness now extends to over 75 nationalities, a steep jump from just 20 five years ago. Its 2025 additions include full visa-free access for Gulf nations like Bahrain, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, along with South American countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Asia-Pacific now fuels global travel demand

According to IATA, Asia-Pacific airlines led global air travel growth in the first five months of 2025 with a 9.5% increase. Director General Willie Walsh said this was despite a flat market in North America. “Despite economic and geopolitical uncertainties, consumer confidence appears to be strong, with robust forward bookings for the peak Northern summer travel season giving good reason for optimism,” Walsh said.

The index notes that passport power is no longer static and highlights how regional shifts in diplomacy, mobility, and economic strategy are rapidly redrawing global access maps.