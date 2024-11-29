How can NRIs renew their Indian passport while staying abroad? A comprehensive guide here

Indian passports are valid for ten years, and both residents and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) must renew their passports upon expiration.

Renewal vs. reissue

The processes for renewing and reissuing a passport are largely the same. If a passport is lost, the applicant must first file a First Information Report (FIR) before beginning the renewal or reissue process.

Renewals can be requested for various reasons, including expiration, damage, or the need to update personal information. Each renewal or reissue results in a new passport number and booklet number.

Renewal process for NRIs within India

1. Complete the application form:

- Visit the Passport Seva website and log in.

- Select 'Apply for Fresh Passport/Reissue of Passport.'

- Choose your state and district for application submission.

- Indicate 'Reissue of Passport,' select the application type (Normal/Tatkaal), and specify the booklet type (36 pages/60 pages).

- Provide the reason for renewal and other required details.

- Choose a payment method and complete the payment.

- Select a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) and book an appointment.

2. Visit the Passport Seva Kendra:

- Print the application form along with payment receipts and necessary documents.

- Attend the appointment at the PSK, where officials will take photographs, collect biometrics, and verify documents.

3. Police verification

- Police verification requirements may vary based on the information provided during the application.

Documents need for NRI Passport Renewal in India:

- Valid or expired passport

- Educational qualification certificates

- Proof of permanent address in India

- Proof of overseas address

- Marriage certificate (if applicable)

- Spouse's passport (for name endorsement)

- Travel tickets (for Tatkaal applications)

- Supporting documents for any changes in details

Renewal process for NRIs overseas

For NRIs unable to return to India for passport renewal, the process can be completed from their country of residence:

1. Apply at any other visa facilitation centre like VFS Global :

- Identify the consular jurisdiction centres near your location.

- Book an appointment for passport renewal through VFS Global, which collaborates with foreign travel ministries.

2. Complete the Form and Submit Documents:

- Fill out the VFS Order form and gather the required documents, which may include proof of employment and accommodation. Some documents may need notarization.

3. Pay the Renewal Fee:

- The fee varies by country and is typically paid in cash at VFS centres.

Processing Time:

The time required for passport renewal can differ based on the location and whether police clearance is necessary, generally taking between three to eight weeks.