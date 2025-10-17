Indian students face US visa woes, fueling a 63% decline in US-bound education plans

As the global education landscape shifts, Indian students are turning away from the US, with the once-popular destination now facing a sharp decline in interest. GyanDhan's latest report reveals that between 2023 and 2025, student interest in the US has plummeted by 63%, while nations like Germany, Ireland, and the UK are enjoying record growth as the top alternatives.

Indian students are making increasingly pragmatic choices when it comes to studying abroad. GyanDhan's internal data highlights a dramatic shift in study destinations, with fewer students opting for the US due to escalating costs, prolonged visa delays, and shifting post-study work policies. In contrast, European countries like Germany, Ireland, and the UK are becoming the go-to spots for higher education.

"Over the past couple of years, we've seen students rethink their choices. While aspirations and financial access matter, the biggest game-changer has been uncertainty, from visa delays to shifting work policies," said Ankit Mehra, Co-founder & CEO of GyanDhan.

The Decline of the US Dream

According to GyanDhan's data, the percentage of Indian students choosing the US dropped drastically from 54% in 2023 to just 20% in 2025. The reasons are clear—hiked visa fees, confusing OPT rules, and the rising cost of living. The growing frustration has led many students to defer or abandon plans to study in the US.

“Many students are now deferring their US plans or shifting altogether to other destinations,” Mehra noted. “They’re prioritising stability and return on investment over prestige.”

Europe’s Steady Rise

Europe is quickly becoming the new favourite. The UK, for example, saw a 143% increase in Indian student interest, from 16% in 2023 to 39% in 2025. Germany and Ireland also saw significant jumps, with Germany doubling its student numbers and Ireland increasing by 153%. Countries like Germany have become especially attractive due to their low-cost, STEM-focused education systems and clear post-study work opportunities. Ireland’s appeal, particularly in tech and finance, is also undeniable, with two-year post-study work visas and global employers like Google and Microsoft providing an enticing opportunity for graduates.

What’s Driving the Shift?

Students today are increasingly pragmatic, carefully balancing affordability, employability, and policy clarity. European countries like Germany, Ireland, and other Asian nations such as Japan and South Korea are tapping into this shift by offering student-friendly visa rules and work-integrated learning models.

“The trend is unmistakable, students are no longer chasing a dream abroad, they’re investing in a secure, high-return future,” emphasised Mehra.