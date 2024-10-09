India's new travel trend alert! Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh's concerts driving visa application spike globally

As the buzz around global concerts, sports events, and cultural festivals is on a rise, there has also been a parallel rise in people submitting via applications to participate in these events taking place worldwide. According to a recent report by Atlys, a premier visa processing platform, this trend is highlighting a shift toward experiential tourism, wherein travellers favour immersive experiences over traditional sightseeing.

A recent report by the OECD on Tourism Trends and Policies highlights a significant increase in experience-driven tourism. It reveals that more than 70% of travelers—predominantly millennials and Gen Z—prioritize unique experiences that enhance their journey, signaling a meaningful departure from material pursuits.

One of the standout trends in this burgeoning area of travel is the concept of "gig tripping," where music enthusiasts travel across borders to attend live performances.

For instance, visa applications surged by 20% for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour alone, reflecting a strong preference among fans for live concerts as essential components of their travel itineraries. Other international tours, such as Coldplay's and Diljit Dosanjh's Illuminati Tour, have also played significant roles in this trend, with the latter driving a 10% increase in visa requests, particularly from young adults aged 25-35 in urban hubs like Mumbai and Bangalore.

In addition to music, sports-related travel has also seen a rise in visa demand. Major events, including the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and races across the US, Mexico, and Brazil, have prompted a 10-12% increase in visa applications from key Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, particularly during race weekends.

Furthermore, the excitement surrounding the 2024 Paris Olympics has sparked an astounding 60% surge in visa applications from India as sports fans prepare to witness this monumental event firsthand.

Cultural festivals are similarly driving travel interest, with events such as Germany's Oktoberfest resulting in an 18% increase in visa applications.

Upcoming celebrations like Diwali and Durga Puja are expected to create a 15-18% uptick in visa requests, as non-resident Indians (NRIs) and international visitors from Europe, the US, and Southeast Asia plan trips to India to engage in these vibrant cultural festivities. Cities like Mumbai and Kolkata are poised to welcome a significant influx of visitors, reinforcing the idea that festivals play a crucial role in reconnecting individuals with their cultural heritage and family traditions.