Is Jeju Island visa-free for Indians? Why South Korea’s island waiver doesn't mean guaranteed entry- Explained

Jeju Island is often promoted as an easy South Korea getaway, especially among Indian travellers drawn by its K-drama popularity and scenic appeal. But the recent case of Indian travel vlogger Sachin Awasthi and his wife has exposed a key point many travellers miss: Jeju’s visa-free entry is a limited island-only facility, not a free pass into mainland South Korea.

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What really happened with the Indian traveller in Jeju?

In late December last year, Awasthi and his wife travelled to Jeju expecting a holiday. Instead, they said they were denied entry, kept in a holding facility, and later deported. Awasthi described the episode as “the worst 24 hours of my life” and said immigration officials rejected them without checking return tickets or bookings. While acknowledging immigration authority, he added: “Denying entry is their right,” but said “such treatment with us... was not justified in any way.”

His account triggered debate among Indian travellers over how Jeju’s visa-free policy works in practice. Soon after, the Indian Embassy in Seoul issued a detailed advisory for Indian nationals travelling to Jeju under the visa waiver scheme.

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What Indian embassy clarified on Jeju's visa waiver?

The embassy said Jeju’s visa-free route is strictly limited and does not guarantee admission. It stated:

“Indian nationals planning to visit Jeju Island under the visa waiver scheme are hereby advised to carefully note the following: Entry under the Jeju visa-free facility is permitted strictly for short-term tourism. Final admission into the Republic of Korea is determined solely by the immigration authorities at Jeju International Airport in accordance with Korean law. The visa waiver scheme does not guarantee entry,” the embassy said.

The advisory also warned that Jeju visa-free entry does not permit onward travel to mainland South Korea without a valid visa. It further noted that if entry is refused, passengers may be returned on the next available flight and may have to remain temporarily in a holding facility depending on flight schedules.

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On complaints about embassy intervention, the mission also clarified its limits, saying it cannot overturn South Korean immigration decisions, though it can seek reasonable support from local authorities for Indian nationals in holding facilities.

What Awasthi says happened

Awasthi said he had checked official sources and understood Jeju to be visa-free under certain conditions. He also said he and his wife carried return tickets, hotel bookings, insurance, and had a strong travel history.

According to his account, trouble began in Bangkok, where airline staff allegedly asked for proof of a “specific amount of cash” and insisted on physical currency rather than card statements. He claimed they were told: “If you want to board the flight, bring cash; otherwise, get out of the way.”

After reaching Jeju, he said immigration officials checked passports, took fingerprints, moved them to a waiting area, and conducted an interview through a phone interpreter. According to him, the rejection notice cited “purpose of stay not clear.”

He also alleged detention-like conditions after refusal. In one post, he wrote: “They kept us in their detention centre (it was similar to a jail with no sunlight & no access to the outside) and also gave us jail food,” Sachin Awasthi mentioned in his post.

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He further alleged restrictions during transit via China, including limited phone use and poor conditions. According to the input, Korean immigration authorities have not publicly commented on his specific case.

Why Jeju is different from mainland South Korea?

Jeju is not just another region of South Korea. It is the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, a semi-autonomous province with distinct administrative powers.

To support tourism, Jeju has long operated a limited visa-waiver scheme for many nationalities, including Indians under certain conditions. But this waiver applies to direct entry to Jeju and is meant for travel on the island, not onward movement to the mainland.

Why the fear?

There is also a broader enforcement backdrop: authorities have previously faced cases where travellers allegedly used Jeju’s visa-free route to try to reach mainland South Korea and overstay. That history has contributed to tighter scrutiny in some cases.

What Indian travellers should keep in mind?