'Visa waiver doesn't guarantee entry': Indian Embassy's advisory for Indians visiting Jeju Island  

The Embassy of India in Seoul has issued an advisory to Indian nationals travelling to Jeju Island in the Republic of Korea (RoK) under the visa waiver scheme, following reports of inconvenience, including denial of entry and repatriation.

In the advisory, the embassy said it has received information about Indian travellers facing issues upon arrival at Jeju Island. To minimise such incidents, it has asked travellers to carefully follow the guidelines before planning their visit.

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India issues advisory for Indian nationals traveling to Jeju Island, South Korea after an Indian influencer was detained pic.twitter.com/QBp665gSKM — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 24, 2026

Visa waiver does not guarantee entry

The embassy clarified that entry under the Jeju visa free facility is permitted strictly for short-term tourism. However, final admission into Korea is determined solely by immigration authorities at Jeju International Airport in accordance with Korean law.

It stressed that the visa waiver scheme does not guarantee entry.

Carry Printed copies of these documents

All travellers have been advised to carry printed copies (not only mobile screenshots) of the following documents:

Confirmed return air ticket Advertisement

Hotel reservation covering entire stay

Detailed travel itinerary (day-wise plan)

Proof of sufficient funds (recent bank statements / international cards / forex)

Passport valid for at least 6 months

Travel insurance (strongly recommended)

Contact details of accommodation

Passengers who are unable to clearly explain their travel plan could be at risk of entry denial, the embassy warned.

Be financially prepared

Travellers must be able to demonstrate adequate financial capacity for the duration of their stay, including daily expenses, accommodation payment and transport arrangements. Immigration authorities may ask related questions and expect answers that are consistent with tourism objectives.

Interview at immigration

Upon arrival, immigration officers may conduct an interview. Travellers have been advised to answer clearly, truthfully and consistently, while remaining calm and cooperative, the embassy said. They should also be fully aware of their itinerary and accommodation details.

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Failure to satisfy the immigration officer may result in denial of entry, it added.

The advisory further stated that the Jeju visa waiver does not permit travel to mainland Korea. Attempting to leave Jeju for mainland Korea without a visa is illegal. Overstay or unauthorised activity may result in future travel bans.

If entry is refused, the passenger will be returned on the next available flight of the same airline. Depending on flight schedules, temporary stay in a holding facility may be required.

Embassy contact details

The Indian embassy clarified that it is not in a position to overturn decisions of the Korea immigration authority in matters related to entry into Korea. However, it will seek assistance from Korean authorities to provide reasonable support to Indian nationals in holding facilities.

Indian nationals may contact the Consular Wing of the Embassy at +82-2-792-4257, Ext 407 (Operator) during office hours or write to cons.seoul@mea.gov.in. The embassy also maintains an emergency contact number: 010-9356-4188 for assistance after office hours, on weekends and holidays.

Influencer’s detention at Jeju

The advisory comes amid recent attention around Indian influencer Sachin Awasthi, who alleged that he and his wife were denied entry into Jeju Island despite travelling under the visa-free scheme.

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In social media posts, Awasthi claimed they were detained for around 38 hours in a holding facility before being deported. He described the experience as distressing and said they were not given a clear explanation for the denial of entry.