Italy golden visa: Fastest EU access, no stay needed, citizenship-by-investment option for wealthy Indians

Italy’s residency-by-investment program is emerging as one of the most sought-after mobility options for Indian high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), offering fast-track European access with minimal physical presence and tax obligations.

With investment thresholds starting at just €250,000, the Italy Residence by Investment Program, commonly called the Golden Visa, allows foreign nationals to live, work, and travel freely within the EU’s Schengen Area. It requires no permanent stay in Italy and offers a pathway to citizenship after 10 years of residence.

Flexible routes to residency: Bonds, equity, or public good

Under the program, investors can choose from multiple routes:

€2 million in government bonds

€500,000 in Italian companies (or €250,000 for innovative startups)

€1 million as a non-refundable donation to public-interest projects such as research, culture, or education

An alternate path, the Elective Residence Program, is available for individuals who can demonstrate a stable income from abroad, typically suitable for retirees, consultants, and remote entrepreneurs.

Fast approvals, no permanent relocation needed

"The procedure is extremely fast—Italians call it Dolce Visa, the sweet visa," Andri Boiko, CEO of the investment migration firm Garant In, told Business Today. "You can get your approval in seven days, sometimes two weeks. But of course, they’ll verify your financials beforehand."

The visa is initially granted for two years and is renewable for another three. Applicants must invest within three months of entry and either purchase or rent residential property in Italy. Permanent residency is possible after five years, with citizenship eligibility after ten.

Why HNIs are skipping the U.S.

Italy’s appeal lies in its light-touch tax regime and flexible residency requirements, features that stand in contrast to U.S. immigration.

"Unlike the U.S., Italy doesn’t force you to become a tax resident unless you choose to," Boiko said. "The U.S. taxes you on global income—even if you don’t live there. That’s why many HNIs stay away."

Even the new $5 million U.S. golden visa announced in January has seen limited traction among Indian investors, he said. “Let’s wait,” Boiko added. “This is Trump. Something is changing every day.”

Citizenship without relocation? It’s possible

While applicants don’t need to relocate immediately, the Italian golden visa still opens long-term pathways to full EU citizenship. Successful applicants can include spouses, children, and dependent parents in the same application with no added investment burden.