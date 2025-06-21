Italy Golden Visa: How Indian investors can get EU access without real estate, low-risk investments, tax perks

With a minimum investment of 250,000 euros, Italy’s Golden Visa is becoming an increasingly attractive pathway for wealthy individuals, including many Indians, seeking European residency, visa-free Schengen access, and long-term settlement options in one of Europe’s most business-friendly environments.

Known officially as the Italy Residence by Investment Program, the scheme allows non-EU citizens to obtain a two-year investor visa by injecting capital into government bonds, innovative startups, Italian companies, or philanthropic ventures. Notably, real estate investment is not eligible under this program.

Advertisement

Applicants can choose from four qualifying routes: €2 million in Italian government bonds, €500,000 in an Italian company, €250,000 in a certified startup, or €1 million in philanthropic initiatives. Successful applicants receive a two-year residence permit, which is renewable for three years if the original investment is maintained.

After five years of continuous residence, applicants can either extend their permit or apply for long-term EU residency or permanent Italian residency. A ‘Nulla Osta al visto’ (no objection certificate) issued by the IV4I committee is mandatory for obtaining the visa, and the visa itself must be used within two years of issuance.

Beyond lifestyle appeal, Italy’s tax incentives are a major draw. Investors transferring tax residence to Italy can opt for a special regime that caps foreign income tax at €100,000 annually, extendable to family members for an additional €25,000 each. The scheme lasts for up to 15 years and is open only to individuals who weren’t tax-resident in Italy for 9 out of the last 10 years.

Advertisement

Italy, with a GDP of $2.17 trillion in 2022, is the EU’s third-largest economy. Milan alone hosts over 115,000 millionaires and 17 billionaires, making it the third-richest city in Europe. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, more than 2 million overseas Indians now live in Italy.