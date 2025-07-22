Maldives launches investor visa residency program to reduce reliance on tourism

In a bid to attract high-value global investors and reduce its reliance on tourism, the Maldives has launched its first-ever investor visa program, allowing foreign nationals to secure long-term residency through investment in premium real estate.

The agreement to establish the program was signed with Henley & Partners during the Maldives–Singapore Business Forum 2025, held on Sentosa Island. It aligns with President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu’s Vision 2040 strategy to build a resilient and diversified economy.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Real estate at the core of the new residency route

Under the new scheme, investors will be granted long-term residence in return for investment in approved real estate projects. The program will be backed by a strict due diligence process to ensure only reputable and eligible applicants are accepted, with final approvals resting with the Maldivian government.

Henley & Partners, which has designed similar programs globally, will advise the government on policy structure, compliance, and implementation. The firm has facilitated over USD 15 billion in foreign direct investment worldwide.

“The residence by investment program will provide state-of-the-art properties with the utmost privacy and exclusivity,” said Philippe Amarante, Managing Partner and Head of Government Advisory EMEA at Henley & Partners. “As a safe, stable, and peaceful island nation, the Maldives presents the ultimate hedge against geopolitical conflict or global pandemics.”

Advertisement

Government aims for long-term economic impact

Economic Development and Trade Minister Mohamed Saeed said the program aims to position the Maldives not only as a top-tier travel destination but also as a long-term investment hub.

“With this program, we aim to extend that legacy to discerning global investors who see value in our people, our potential, and our future,” said Saeed.

The government expects the initiative to stimulate growth in hospitality, services, and infrastructure, while supporting job creation and financial stability.

Henley & Partners will help finalise the policy framework and real estate listings. The program is expected to launch once regulatory approvals are in place.