Mauritius to Thailand: 10 destinations Indians can visit visa-free or with visa-on-arrival

For Indian travellers, international holidays don’t always have to start with a visa application. Several countries offer either visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival access, making spontaneous travel not just possible—but seamless.

Whether it’s a cultural journey or a beach escape, here are ten destinations where Indian passport holders can travel with minimal visa requirements:

1. Thailand

A consistent favourite, Thailand blends bustling cities like Bangkok with serene beach destinations like Phuket and Krabi. With visa-on-arrival available for Indian travellers, it's a go-to for quick and affordable trips.

2. Seychelles

An archipelago in the Indian Ocean, Seychelles offers a visa-free stay for up to 30 days. Known for its pristine beaches and rare wildlife, it’s a top pick for honeymooners and nature lovers alike.

3. Jordan

From the ancient city of Petra to the Dead Sea and Wadi Rum, Jordan is a mix of history and natural wonder. Indian passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival, making it easier to explore this Middle Eastern gem.

4. Nepal

Just across the border, Nepal offers Indian citizens visa-free access. All that’s needed is a government-issued ID to experience its Himalayan trails, monasteries, and vibrant culture.

5. Maldives

A favourite for luxury seekers, Maldives provides a visa on arrival for up to 30 days. Its tranquil islands and overwater villas continue to attract travellers looking to disconnect in style.

6. Bhutan

Steeped in tradition and nestled in the Himalayas, Bhutan doesn’t require Indian travellers to get a visa. A valid passport or voter ID is sufficient to access its peaceful monasteries and scenic beauty.

7. Mauritius

This island nation lets Indian visitors stay visa-free for up to 90 days. With coral reefs, sandy beaches, and a laid-back vibe, it’s perfect for long, slow vacations.

8. Indonesia (Bali)

Bali’s lush greenery, surf-ready beaches, and cultural charm make it a crowd-pleaser. Indian citizens can get a visa on arrival, keeping the entry process simple and efficient.

9. Sri Lanka

Close and culturally rich, Sri Lanka offers everything from coastal drives to misty hills. Indians can access the country via a quick e-visa process, making it ideal for family trips or solo escapes.

10. Fiji

Fiji offers Indian travellers visa-on-arrival access to its sun-soaked islands. From beach lounging to snorkelling, it’s a peaceful spot for travellers seeking both rest and adventure.