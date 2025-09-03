Nepal, Bhutan citizens can enter India without visa or passport under 2025 Act

India’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a new directive under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, confirming that citizens of Nepal and Bhutan can continue to enter India without the need for a visa or passport. The exemption also applies to Indian nationals returning by land or air from Nepal and Bhutan, as well as to members of the Indian armed forces and their families when travelling on government duty.

According to the MHA, “if a citizen of India entering into India by land or by air over the Nepalese or Bhutanese frontier, a citizen of Nepal or Bhutan entering into India by land or air over the Nepal or Bhutan border or if he possesses a valid passport while entering or exiting India from or to a place other than Nepal or Bhutan but not from China, Macau, Hong Kong or Pakistan,” the requirement for a visa or other travel documents will not apply. Officials have clarified, however, that this rule does not confer Indian citizenship.

Nepalese and Bhutanese travellers must still carry recognised documents for entry, including passports, citizenship certificates, or voter IDs issued by their respective election commissions. Children between 10 and 18 years may use school photo ID certificates if accompanied by parents with valid documents, while children below 10 require none.

The directive also covers Tibetan refugees residing in India with valid registration, as well as individuals who entered India using Special Entry Permits from the Indian embassy in Kathmandu between 1959 and May 30, 2003, or later under revised permits at Indo-Nepal border posts.

Additionally, the order extends protection to minority communities, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2024, with or without valid papers. Those fleeing religious persecution or holding expired documents are included. However, Sri Lankan Tamil refugees who took shelter in India before January 9, 2015, have been excluded from the directive.