New rules for US immigrant visa applicants: Interviews to be held in residence nation; Country list here

The US Department of State has introduced a new regulation that will affect immigrant visa applicants from November 1, 2025. The new rule mandates that applicants must interview in the consular district designated for their place of residence or, if requested, in their country of nationality.

This update shifts the process of scheduling immigrant visa interviews by the National Visa Centre (NVC), which will begin assigning applicants to posts based on their residence.

The move aims to streamline and standardise the process, especially for those residing in countries where routine visa operations are currently suspended or paused. In these cases, applicants are expected to apply at their designated immigrant visa processing post unless they are nationals of a country where operations continue.

Peter Navarro, Senior Administration Official, commented on the impact of the changes, stating, “This is a permanent and significant change that ensures better processing alignment and reinforces security protocols."

Key Changes to the Immigrant Visa Process

Under the new guidelines, residents of countries like Afghanistan, Belarus, Eritrea, Haiti, and several others will now be assigned specific consular posts for their interviews. The full list of designated posts is provided by the Department of State, ensuring applicants know exactly where their visa interviews will take place.

Here is the full list of countries and their designated posts for immigrant visa interviews:

Afghanistan (except Special Immigrant Visas) – Islamabad

– Islamabad Belarus – Warsaw

– Warsaw Eritrea – Addis Ababa, Nairobi

– Addis Ababa, Nairobi Haiti – Nassau

– Nassau Iran – Abu Dhabi, Ankara, Yerevan

– Abu Dhabi, Ankara, Yerevan Libya – Tunis

– Tunis Niger – Abidjan

– Abidjan North Korea – Guangzhou

– Guangzhou Russia – Warsaw, Almaty (IR-5), Tashkent (IR-5)

– Warsaw, Almaty (IR-5), Tashkent (IR-5) Somalia – Nairobi

– Nairobi South Sudan – Nairobi

– Nairobi Sudan – Cairo

– Cairo Syria – Amman, Beirut (for Palestinians with Syrian Travel Documents)

– Amman, Beirut (for Palestinians with Syrian Travel Documents) Venezuela – Bogota

– Bogota Yemen – Djibouti

– Djibouti Zimbabwe – Johannesburg

What This Means for Applicants

Existing appointments will not be rescheduled or cancelled under this change, ensuring minimal disruption for applicants currently in the pipeline. However, if an applicant wishes to transfer their interview to a different consular district after the appointment is set, they must contact the National Visa Centre. Direct communication with the consular section is not advised.

Moreover, the new rule requires applicants to provide additional documentation if they request an interview outside their designated consular district or country of nationality. In rare cases, exceptions may be granted, particularly for humanitarian or medical reasons.

For those applying under the Diversity Visa (DV) program for the DV-2026 cycle, this new rule will also apply.