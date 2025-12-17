New US social media vetting rolls out: What are the 221(g) slips given to H-1B applicants 

The US State Department quietly expanded social media vetting for skilled-worker visas on December 15, widening scrutiny to include H-1B professionals and their H-4 dependents. While the policy was not publicly rolled out with fanfare, early applicants are already reporting delays, passport retention and temporary refusals under administrative review.

Until now, mandatory social media screening has largely applied to student and exchange visitor visas under the F, M and J categories. The change means that skilled workers renewing or applying for H-1B visas are now subject to the same level of online scrutiny.

What happened on the first day of the new screening?

One of the earliest accounts emerged from a Reddit user who appeared for an H-1B renewal interview at the US consulate in Chennai on December 15, the very day the expanded vetting took effect.

He said he arrived around 8:30 am and completed his interview in about 30 minutes. After security checks and fingerprinting, H-1B and H-4 applicants were placed in a separate queue.

“While standing there, it hit me we are probably the select few, guinea pigs, piloting the new vetting process,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, that theory held up.”

According to his post, a woman ahead of him was asked twice whether all her social media profiles were set to “public.” She was then handed a white 221(g) slip and told the consulate needed more time to review her case.

Why are officers asking about social media and news?

When the Reddit user’s interview began, the visa officer first asked standard employment-related questions. The focus then shifted to his online activity.

He was asked whether his social media accounts were public and whether he followed the news. Shortly after, he too was issued a white 221(g) slip, informed that his case would undergo administrative processing, and had his passport retained.

The Consular Electronic Application Center (CEAC) later showed his status as “REFUSED,” a common placeholder used while cases remain under 221(g) review.

Does a 221(g) refusal mean rejection?

No. A refusal under Section 221(g) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act is not a visa denial.

It means the consular officer does not yet have enough information to approve the application. This may involve additional document checks or internal administrative processing.

Applicants receive coloured slips, white, blue, pink or yellow, indicating next steps. A white slip, like those issued in Chennai, generally means no immediate action is required from the applicant, only time.

Administrative processing can take anywhere from days to several months.

What a 221(g) refusal means

A refusal under Section 221(g) is not necessarily the end of the process. It indicates that the visa application is on hold, typically due to incomplete documentation or the requirement for additional administrative review.

In such cases, the consular officer issues a notice explaining what is missing. Applicants may be asked to provide additional documents or simply wait for processing to conclude. Once resolved, the case may still be approved. However, if the issue is not addressed within a year, the application may be closed.

In short, a 221(g) is better understood as a temporary pause rather than a final decision.

What has the US government said?

The State Department has confirmed the policy shift.

“To facilitate this vetting, all applicants are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to ‘public’,” it said.

The change is part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to tighten visa screening and entry standards. So far, no official timeline has been provided for how long the additional reviews may take, leaving applicants facing uncertainty over travel and work plans.