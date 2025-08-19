New Zealand visa change: Student visa process fully digital as applications hit peak season

New Zealand has fully transitioned international student visa applications to its enhanced Immigration Online system, marking the first major step in its long-term plan to modernise immigration services.

The move comes just weeks after the Christopher Luxon-led government unveiled plans to double New Zealand’s international education market by 2034. Immigration New Zealand said international student visas were the first category to shift under its Our Future Services programme, which will eventually bring all visa types onto the new platform known as ADEPT.

Immigration New Zealand’s ambition is to provide a trusted, world-class immigration service to all our customers and staff. We recently commenced Our Future Services, a long-term work programme building on work already done to move us towards that goal,” the government agency said.

Officials added: “Over the course of the 7-year Our Future Services programme, we will move all visa applications and processing onto our enhanced Immigration Online system, also known as ADEPT. We have already moved several visa products to the new system since it was first introduced in 2021, including Visitor Visa, Accredited Employer Work Visa and Permanent Resident Visa. Customers and staff are at the heart of the Our Future Services programme. We are aiming to deliver a simpler, faster and more user-friendly visa application process to reduce waiting times, provide clear communication on application status and increase self-service capabilities so everyone feels more informed and better supported.”

What changes for students

From 18 August 2025, applicants for the following visa categories are automatically redirected to the new online system:

English Language Student Visa

Exchange Student Visa

Fee Paying Student Visa

Pathway Student Visa

New Zealand Government Scholarship Student Visa

Foreign Government Supported Student Visa

Applications submitted on or before 17 August on the old form will continue to be processed, with applicants able to upload documents or respond to requests until a decision is made. Draft applications created on the old form can be submitted until 17 September 2025. After that, they will be deleted, and only new applications through the digital platform will be accepted. Paper applications will no longer be allowed.

Timing is critical as demand peaks

Immigration New Zealand also cautioned that student visa applications are currently in a peak period. Applicants are advised to apply at least three months before their intended travel date to avoid delays that could impact study plans.