No new visa deal with India: UK PM Starmer rules out visa discussions, trade talks take centre stage

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has made it clear that visa expansion will not be part of his agenda during his two-day visit to India, which is aimed at turning the recently signed free trade agreement (FTA) into tangible economic gains.

Speaking to reporters, Starmer emphasised that the UK-India FTA will remain focused purely on trade and investment. "That isn’t part of the plans," he said when asked about expanding visa access, adding that the purpose of his trip is to leverage the trade deal already in place. "Businesses are taking advantage of the deal. But the issue is not about visas," Starmer added, reaffirming that Britain’s immigration policies will remain firm.

His stance also reflects domestic political pressures, with the Labour Party facing competition from the populist Reform UK party. Starmer is carefully navigating immigration issues, which have been a focal point in the UK following recent protests.

While Britain continues to seek top talent globally, Starmer confirmed there are no plans to open new routes for Indian tech professionals, especially after the U.S. tightened its H-1B visa rules under President Donald Trump.

On matters of deportation and security cooperation, Starmer called India a "non-issue," noting that the two countries already have a returns agreement in place. "We are looking at whether there should be a link between visas and returns agreements," he said.

Highlighting India’s economic potential, Starmer said, "It’s not just a piece of paper, it’s a launchpad for growth," pointing out that India is expected to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028. "The opportunities waiting to be seized are unparalleled."

Trade takes centre stage

Starmer is leading a delegation of more than 100 British business, cultural, and academic leaders, including representatives from BP, Rolls-Royce, BT, Diageo, and the Scotch Whisky Association.

The FTA, signed in July after three years of negotiations, reduces tariffs on goods such as textiles, cars, and whisky. The agreement is projected to boost UK-India trade by $34 billion (25.5 billion pounds) by 2040, according to Reuters.

British firms are already expanding operations in India. British Airways plans to add a third daily flight between London and Delhi in 2026, while Manchester Airport is launching a direct route with IndiGo. The whisky sector is set to benefit as India’s import tariffs on Scotch gradually fall from 150% to 40% over the next decade.

Starmer will hold formal talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, with discussions expected to focus on the timeline for ratifying and implementing the trade agreement next year.