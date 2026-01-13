Over 100,000 US visas revoked since Trump took office amid wider immigration crackdown

The scale of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown is becoming clearer by the month. The US State Department said on Monday it has revoked more than 100,000 visas since President Donald Trump took office last year, setting what it described as a new record as Washington tightens enforcement under its hardline immigration policy.

Officials said the volume of revocations reflects a sweeping reset of immigration controls after Trump returned to the White House, with authorities deporting an unprecedented number of migrants, including individuals who previously held valid visas. The administration has also moved to restrict new visas through tighter social media vetting and expanded screening.

In a post on X, the State Department said, "The State Department has now revoked over 100,000 visas, including some 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas for individuals who had encounters with US law enforcement for criminal activity. We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe."

According to State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the four leading causes for visa revocations were overstays, driving under the influence, assault and theft. He said the number of revocations marked a 150% increase compared with 2024.

Pigott also said the department has launched a Continuous Vetting Center to ensure "all foreign nationals on American soil comply with our laws, and that the visas of those who pose a threat to American citizens are swiftly revoked."

The department had earlier said in November that around 80,000 non-immigrant visas had been revoked since Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025, for offences ranging from driving under the influence to assault and theft, indicating a sharp acceleration in enforcement in recent months.

This year, directives from the State Department have instructed US diplomats overseas to closely scrutinise applicants whom Washington may view as hostile to the US, particularly those with a history of political activism.

Trump administration officials have also said that student visa holders and lawful permanent residents with green cards could face deportation over support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza, arguing that such actions threaten US foreign policy and accusing those involved of being pro-Hamas.