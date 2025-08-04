Passport, cash, visa lost in Spain: Here's how Indian founder made it back to India 48 hours

What began as a quiet morning in Barcelona turned into a 48-hour ordeal for Indian entrepreneur Ayush Panchmiya, who lost his passport, US visa, credit cards, and cash to a moment of distraction and a thief. Panchmiya, fresh off a work trip to ETHCC Cannes, had just landed in the city when his small black bag vanished from under a table at a local Starbucks.

“I lost my passport, US visa, and all my cash… in Spain,” he wrote in a viral post on X. “Let me walk you through the worst 48 hours of my travel life and how I got out of it.”

Panchmiya had stepped out for a quick call, assuming his belongings were safe. “Something I’d done a hundred times on trips like these,” he said. But this time, the bag disappeared in seconds. Panic set in.

Non-cooperation by Starbucks' staff

“I ran to the Starbucks staff, begged them to show me the CCTV. They couldn’t, said the police had to get involved first,” he wrote. At the police station, he faced another hurdle. “Police said: ‘It’ll take 15 to 20 days for us to even review the CCTV footage.’”

With his return flight to India scheduled for Monday and the Indian embassy closed for the weekend, Panchmiya found himself stranded. He waited till Monday morning and walked into the embassy the moment it opened.

Indian Embassy to the rescue

“I cannot thank them enough, they issued me an emergency certificate (a temporary passport) in just 4 to 5 hours. That same evening, I was back on a flight to India.”

The incident left him with the task of reapplying for a passport and visas, but also with a clear message for fellow travellers. “If you travel often, especially around Europe, this can happen to anyone,” Panchmiya cautioned. “Even if you’re cautious. Even if you’re ‘experienced.’”

His advice: stay calm, file a police report immediately, and visit your embassy in person. “Ask for an emergency certificate. If your flight is close, they can issue one in hours.”

Reflecting on the experience, Panchmiya added: “I’ve never had my passport stolen before. But now I’ve seen firsthand how quickly things can flip. And also, how supportive the Indian embassy and the Web3 community around me can be in tough times.”

Now back home, he says he is “safe, grateful, grounded”—and hoping his story helps others avoid or navigate a similar fate.