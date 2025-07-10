Business Today
Planning a trip to China? Visa costs, types, documents Indian travellers should know

Planning a trip to China? Visa costs, types, documents Indian travellers should know

Sonali
  Updated Jul 10, 2025 9:47 AM IST
Planning a trip to China? Visa costs, types, documents Indian travellers should knowDreaming of China this summer? Here’s how Indian tourists can apply for a visa and at what cost

Whether it’s standing atop the Great Wall, marvelling at the Terracotta Army, or wandering through the misty peaks of Zhangjiajie, China’s iconic sights are calling travellers this summer. But before you pack your bags, here’s everything you need to know to secure your Chinese visa smoothly.

There are four main types of visas for China: Diplomatic, Courtesy, Service, and Ordinary. The Ordinary visa is further divided into 16 categories, including the L visa for tourists and the G visa for transit passengers.

Types of visas

Indian tourists are eligible for the L visa. To obtain this, applicants need to submit their passports and required documents to the nearest embassy. The 16 sub-categories for the Ordinary visa include:

  • Tourist visa (L)

  • Business visa (M)

  • Work visa (Z)

  • Study visa (X1 & X2)

  • Exchanges, visits and study tours (F)

  • Visit the foreigners working, studying, or family members in China (S1 & S2)

  • Family of Chinese citizens or Chinese Permanent Residence (Q1 & Q2)

  • Crew visa (C)

  • Permanent residence visa (D)

  • Journalist visa (J1 & J2)

  • Transit visa (G)

  • Foreigner of high talent (R)

China Visa Documents Required, Application Process And Fees

Below is the list of documents you will need:

  • A passport valid for at least six months from the entry date

  • At least 2 blank pages in the passport

  • A completed China visa application form

  • Two recent passport-sized photos

  • A cover letter with travel plans, name, and address

  • A detailed itinerary

  • Round-trip flight tickets

  • Hotel bookings

  • Bank statements showing a minimum balance of INR 1,00,000

  • Income Tax Returns

  • Pay slips if salaried

  • A leave letter from your employer

  • A sponsor or invitation letter, if applicable

The official website provides an online visa application form, where applicants can choose the visa’s validity, duration of stay, and number of entries. Options include single, double, or multiple entries.

Visa Fees:

  • Single-Entry: Rs 2,900

  • Double-Entry: Rs 4,400

  • Multiple-Entry (Six Months): Rs 5,900

  • Multiple-Entry (12 Months): Rs 8,800

  • Group Visa/Each Applicant: Rs 1,800

  • Official Group Visa/Each Applicant: Rs 1,800

Published on: Jul 10, 2025 9:44 AM IST
