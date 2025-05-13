Planning a trip to Thailand? Here’s everything you need to know about the new visa rules

As of May 2025, Indian citizens no longer need a visa to visit Thailand for up to 60 days for tourism or business purposes. But there’s a catch- the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) is mandatory for all travellers from May 1, 2025, and must be submitted at least three days before arrival.

Here’s what you need to know to ensure smooth entry into Thailand:

Documents required for visa-free entry:

Valid Passport: Ensure it has at least 6 months' validity remaining.

Confirmed Return Tickets: Your departure from Thailand must be within 60 days of arrival.

Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC): Starting May 1, 2025, the TDAC is required for all travellers.

How to apply for the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC)

The process to apply for the TDAC is straightforward. Travellers need to fill out an online form with three sections:

Personal Details Trip and Accommodation Information Health Declaration

Once the form is submitted, you will receive a confirmation email. This confirmation, along with other essential travel documents, must be shown at the immigration counter on arrival in Thailand.

It’s important to note that the TDAC must be submitted at least three days before your arrival date.