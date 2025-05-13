Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
nri
visa
Planning a trip to Thailand? Here’s everything you need to know about the new visa rules

Planning a trip to Thailand? Here’s everything you need to know about the new visa rules

The Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) is mandatory for all travellers from May 1, 2025, and must be submitted at least three days before arrival.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 13, 2025 9:00 AM IST
Planning a trip to Thailand? Here’s everything you need to know about the new visa rulesNew visa rules for Thailand

As of May 2025, Indian citizens no longer need a visa to visit Thailand for up to 60 days for tourism or business purposes. But there’s a catch- the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) is mandatory for all travellers from May 1, 2025, and must be submitted at least three days before arrival.

Advertisement

Here’s what you need to know to ensure smooth entry into Thailand:

Documents required for visa-free entry:

  • Valid Passport: Ensure it has at least 6 months' validity remaining.

  • Confirmed Return Tickets: Your departure from Thailand must be within 60 days of arrival.

  • Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC): Starting May 1, 2025, the TDAC is required for all travellers.

How to apply for the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC)

The process to apply for the TDAC is straightforward. Travellers need to fill out an online form with three sections:

  1. Personal Details

  2. Trip and Accommodation Information

  3. Health Declaration

Once the form is submitted, you will receive a confirmation email. This confirmation, along with other essential travel documents, must be shown at the immigration counter on arrival in Thailand.

Advertisement

It’s important to note that the TDAC must be submitted at least three days before your arrival date.

Published on: May 13, 2025 9:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today