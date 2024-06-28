Planning to go abroad? Here's how much you need to earn to get a work visa

Landing your dream job abroad is exciting, but before you pack your bags, there's a crucial hurdle – the work visa. While qualifications and experience are key, for many countries, your salary also plays a significant role in determining your eligibility.

The question then becomes: how much do I need to earn? Unfortunately, there's no one-size-fits-all answer. Visa requirements vary greatly depending on the country's immigration policies, labor market needs, and the specific job you'll be doing.

Check out some salary thresholds in different countries:

United States

H-1B Visa: The prevailing wage requirement depends on the location and job type. Usually, it must be the higher of either the wage paid to similar workers at the same location or the average wage for that job in the area.

O-1 Visa: There is no set salary requirement, but applicants must show exceptional skill in their field.

United Kingdom

Skilled Worker Visa: The minimum salary requirement is £25,600 per year or the prevailing "going rate" for the job, whichever amount is higher. Nevertheless, for specific roles and scarcity occupations, the threshold may be lower.

Global Talent Visa: There is no specific salary requirement, but applicants must be endorsed as leaders or future leaders in their field.

Canada

Temporary Foreign Worker Program: The wage offered must be higher than or equal to the median wage for that occupation in the specific region of the job.

Express Entry: There isn't a specific salary requirement, but applicants are evaluated based on their job offer and wages, along with other factors.

Australia

Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) Visa: The minimum salary requirement is AUD 53,900 per year; moreover, the job must meet the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT).

Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) Visa: Employers must ensure that the wage offered meets the market salary rate, which means it should be at least as much as what an Australian worker would typically earn in the same job.

Germany

EU Blue Card: The minimum salary requirement stands at €56,800 per year. Nevertheless, for shortage occupations, such as scientists, mathematicians, engineers, doctors, and IT specialists, the threshold is lower at €44,304 per year.

Work Visa: In Germany, there is no specific salary threshold; however, all jobs must comply with collective wage agreements or meet the country's minimum wage regulations.

Singapore

Employment Pass: For new applications, the minimum salary is SGD 5,000 per month, with higher requirements for older applicants. In the financial services sector, the minimum salary is SGD 5,500 per month.

S Pass: The minimum salary is SGD 3,000 per month. However, older and more experienced applicants may have higher salary requirements.

Japan

Highly Skilled Professional Visa: There is no specific salary requirement, but applicants earn points based on their annual salary, among other criteria. Higher salaries contribute more points towards their application.

Work Visa: The salary must match or exceed that of a Japanese worker in a similar role.

United Arab Emirates

Employment Visa: There is no specific national salary threshold, but the salary must meet the requirements set by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. It should also be enough to support both the worker and their dependents.

Switzerland

Work Visa: There isn't a specific salary threshold, but the salary should be comparable to Swiss wage levels for similar jobs. It also needs to be adequate to support the worker and their family.

Sweden

Work Permit: The minimum salary threshold is currently 28,480 kronor per month, which is 80% of the median salary. There are plans to increase this to match 100% of the median salary by June 1st, 2025.