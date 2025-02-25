Planning your next backpacking solo trip to Europe? Here's how you can apply for a Schengen Visa

If you hold an Indian passport, a Schengen Visa is your golden ticket to travelling across 27 European countries on a single visa. But securing approval isn’t always easy.

As a short-stay visa, Schengen visa covers tourism, business, visiting family or transit, allowing holders to remain in Schengen countries for a maximum of 90 days within 180 days. Since Indian passport holders don’t have visa-free access, a Schengen Visa is your best option for hassle-free mobility across Europe.

Here is your detailed guide on how to apply for a Schengen Visa and other important details to note:

For Indian passport holders, there’s no visa-free access to the Schengen Zone. That means applying for a Schengen Visa—which covers multiple European destinations—well in advance of your trip.

Types of Schengen Visas

Indians can apply for different types of Schengen Visas depending on their purpose:

Tourist Visa: For vacations

Business Visa : For corporate events, meetings

Family Visit Visa : For visiting relatives

Transit Visa: For layovers in Schengen airports

Where you apply depends on your travel itinerary:

Single-country trip : Apply at that country’s embassy/consulate.

Multiple-country trip : Apply at the embassy of the country where you’ll stay the longest.

Equal stay duration: Apply at the country of first entry.

Visa costs, processing time & key documents

In June last year, adult Schengen visa fees increased to 90 euros from 80 euros, while children between the ages of 6 and 12 will now pay 45 euros instead of 40 euros. It is still free for those applying between the ages of 0 and 6 (under six). Standard approval time ranges from 15-30 days, so applicants should apply at least 45-60 days before departure.

Documents required

Valid passport (6 months validity, 2 blank pages)

Visa application form

Flight & hotel reservations (or an invitation letter)

Travel insurance (€30,000 minimum coverage)

Bank statements & income proof

Schengen visas and rejections

Common reasons for rejection

Insufficient proof of funds.

Inadequate travel insurance coverage.

Unclear purpose of visit or suspicion of non-return.

Appealing a visa rejection

Applicants can submit an appeal to the relevant embassy or consulate, provided the Member State allows appeals.

Supporting documents addressing the stated reasons for refusal must accompany the appeal.

The appeal must be filed within the specified deadline mentioned in the refusal notification.

Recommendations for reapplying

Address the reasons for previous refusals thoroughly in the new application.

Seek guidance from embassy officials to ensure compliance with visa requirements.

Try applying through Lithuania, Estonia, or Greece, which have higher approval rates. Strong bank statements and a clear travel itinerary also improve your chances.