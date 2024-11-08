'Please do justice': Indian-Americans turn to Elon Musk for H-1B visas following Trump's election victory

In the wake of Donald Trump’s recent election victory, an Indian man has reached out to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk via social media platform X, urging him to advocate for reforms to the H-1B visa program. Sanjeev Ranjan, who posted his message on X, highlighted Musk's own immigration journey, noting that it took the tech mogul ten years to obtain U.S. citizenship after moving to the country in 1992.

“Dear @elonmusk, Congratulations on winning the election! You moved to the U.S. in 1992 and became a citizen in 2002,” Ranjan wrote. “Please do justice for Indian-born H-1B visa holders.” Ranjan's appeal reflects a broader concern among Indian Americans regarding the future of the H-1B visa program under a Trump administration, known for its stringent immigration policies.

The post resonated with many users, who echoed Ranjan's sentiments in the comments. One user lamented the prolonged wait times for legal immigrants, stating, “The infinite wait time for legal immigrants for Indian born is a nightmare.” Another user commented, "So many are stuck in this problem, unfortunately. And there is a lot of misinformation about this and particular hate for this visa."

Many commenters called for reforms to expand eligibility for permanent resident status, particularly for those who have invested significant amounts in their education in the U.S. “Make ALL nationalities eligible for the LOTTERY if they spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on their undergraduate and graduate programs,” one user suggested.

Some expressed hope that Musk and the incoming Trump administration would create an accelerated path to citizenship for those who entered the country legally. “Expedite the visas for intelligent, law-abiding, tax-paying highly qualified immigrants. America needs them,” another user wrote.

Musk’s past has not been without controversy, as a Washington Post report suggested he briefly worked illegally in the U.S. after leaving a graduate program in California, claims he later denied. Despite his support for Trump’s tough stance on immigration, experts warn that stricter H-1B visa regulations could have negative repercussions for Indian IT professionals and the broader tech industry.

Former Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Shashi Tharoor also expressed concern that Trump's anti-immigration stance could limit opportunities for H-1B visas and affect family reunification for those already in the US.