'H-1B workers will move to green card category under Trump's administration': USISPF's Dr Mukesh Aghi

Donald Trump has officially returned to the White House, crossing the 270 winning mark, winning the US elections by a huge margin. Now, his election as the 47th president of the US raises significant questions about the future of India's interests in the US, particularly concerning H-1B visas, defence cooperation, and trade relations.

In an exclusive conversation with Business Today TV, USISPF President & CEO Dr. Mukesh Aghi shared insights on the potential direction of US immigration policy under President Donald Trump, particularly on the H-1B visa program. "Immigration has been a big election issue," Aghi noted, pointing to the estimated 16 million undocumented individuals in the United States.

A significant concern for the Trump administration, Aghi explained, is the growing number of Indian nationals crossing the southern U.S. border, now the third largest demographic. This shift could see "a dramatic shift happening on the H-1B," with an anticipated reform targeting illegal immigration while enhancing opportunities for highly skilled foreign workers.

In particular, Aghi predicted that Trump’s administration may pivot towards providing expedited residency options for STEM graduates with advanced degrees, such as master’s and PhDs, through the H-1B program.

"A lot of skilled and STEM graduates in masters and PhD will get a quicker residency permit,” he said, hinting at potential shifts that could allow more H-1B visa holders to qualify for green cards directly.

Aghi also talked about how Trump’s administration will adopt "a much more aggressive posture," particularly focusing on illegal immigration while also aiming to streamline pathways for skilled professionals.

This focus reflects a broader strategy, Aghi noted, to "bring in more skilled resources to the country" while addressing issues related to undocumented immigration.

H-1B worries Indians

One of the most pressing issues for the Indian workforce is the fate of the H-1B visa program, which allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialized fields such as technology and engineering.

Trump, in his past campaigns, has been a vocal critic of the H-1B system, describing it as detrimental to American workers. During his presidency, he pushed for reforms to increase the minimum wage for H-1B holders, which would make it harder for many Indian tech professionals to obtain these visas.

Now, as Trump has reclaimed the presidency, significant changes to the program could restrict access for Indian workers, raising concerns among those looking to migrate to the US for job opportunities.