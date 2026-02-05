Qatar's 10-year residency visa: New residency framework for entrepreneurs, senior executives

Qatar is widening its long-term residency framework as part of a broader push to attract global talent, founders and investors. The country will roll out a 10-year residency programme for entrepreneurs and senior executives, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Sunday, according to Reuters, as Doha looks to support business growth and accelerate economic diversification.

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The move places Qatar alongside regional peers such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, both of which have introduced long-term residency options in recent years to draw skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and capital.

Alongside the residency plan, Al Thani said the Qatar Investment Authority will expand its venture capital programme by $2 billion, strengthening the country’s startup and investment ecosystem. The expansion builds on Qatar’s existing “Fund of Funds” initiative, currently valued at $1 billion, which was set up to attract venture capital firms, support entrepreneurship and reduce dependence on gas revenues.

How the new plan fits into Qatar’s existing visa framework

The 10-year residency programme adds to Qatar’s already-established long-term residency pathways, notably its Golden Visa programme, officially known as the Qatar Residency by Investment scheme. Introduced in September 2020, the programme allows foreign nationals to secure long-term residency through real estate investment and has emerged as one of the Gulf’s more competitive investor visa options.

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Under the residency-by-investment framework, applicants can choose between two categories. A temporary residence permit requires a minimum real estate investment of $200,000 (QAR 728,000), while a permanent residence permit requires a minimum investment of $1 million (QAR 3.65 million). Investments must be made in government-designated areas approved for foreign ownership.

Eligibility, costs and process

Applicants under the investment route must be at least 21 years old, hold a valid passport, be in good health, have a clean criminal record, and provide proof of the qualifying investment. For permanent residence, additional requirements include obtaining a Qatari ID, paying a state fee of $824, and demonstrating Arabic language proficiency. Qatar also enforces an annual quota for permanent residency, with applicants required to wait a year if the cap is reached.

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Required documentation includes proof of investment, passport copies, police clearance certificates, medical reports, fee receipts and evidence of sufficient financial means. The application process typically takes four to six weeks, subject to government due diligence.

Golden Visa holders are allowed to live and work in Qatar without a sponsor, own property in approved zones, establish businesses without a local partner, sponsor family members, and access healthcare and education services. The visa also allows unrestricted entry and exit during its validity.

(With inputs from Reuters)