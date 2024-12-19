'Reschedule US visa appointment for free from...': US Embassy India announces new rule to tackle long wait time

Beginning January 1, 2025, the US Embassy in India will implement new regulations for scheduling and rescheduling nonimmigrant visa appointments, aiming to streamline the process and reduce wait times for applicants.

In an official statement, the embassy emphasised its commitment to fairness and efficiency, stating, "To make sure everyone has a fair chance at getting a visa interview appointment and to reduce wait times, we’re making some changes."

Under the new rules, applicants will be permitted to reschedule their appointments once without incurring additional fees. However, those who miss their rescheduled appointment or need to reschedule again will be required to book a new appointment and pay the application fee again.

“These changes will make it easier and faster for everyone to get appointments,” the embassy added, encouraging applicants to attend their scheduled appointments to maintain an efficient process.

Taking to their official Instagram page, the embassy wrote, "Starting January 1, 2025, you can still schedule your first nonimmigrant visa appointment at the location of your choice. If you need to reschedule for any reason, you will be able to do that one time."

However, if you miss your appointment or need to reschedule a second time, you’ll need to book a new appointment and repay your application fee.

"Since wait times are long, please make sure you can attend on the date you’ve selected," the post further read.

Long visa delays

Despite ongoing efforts to alleviate delays, visa appointment wait times for Indian applicants remain significant. Current estimates for B1/B2 visitor visa appointments are as follows:

- Mumbai: 438 days

- Chennai: 479 days

- Delhi: 441 days

- Kolkata: 436 days

- Hyderabad: 429 days

For those eligible for Interview Waiver Visitor visas, the situation is notably better, with wait times of 21 days in Delhi and just 2 days in Kolkata.

H-1B Visa overhaul

Meanwhile, on December 17, the Joe Biden administration announced a new rule that clarifies who is eligible to apply for an H-1B work visa, which is important for attracting international talent.

This program has faced criticism for being overly complicated and prone to misuse, according to the official website of the Department of Homeland Security.

The new rule broadens the definition of "speciality occupation" and outlines specific requirements for nonprofit and government research organisations that wish to sponsor H-1B visas.