Saudi Arabia implements new visa policy for 14 countries to curb unauthorised Hajj pilgrimage, Check full list here

Saudi Arabia has introduced significant changes to its visa policy, effective February 1, 2025, limiting travellers from 14 countries to single-entry visas. This move aims to address concerns over unauthorized Hajj pilgrims entering the country on long-term visit visas.

Affected Countries

The new regulations target travellers from the following nations: Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen. As part of the policy shift, the Saudi government has indefinitely suspended the one-year multiple-entry visas for tourism, business, and family visits from these countries.

Key Changes in Visa Policy

Under the revised rules, visitors from the affected nations can only apply for single-entry visas, valid for 30 days, with a maximum stay of 30 days. However, Hajj, Umrah, diplomatic, and residency visas will remain unaffected.

Saudi officials have indicated that the previous multiple-entry visas were being misused, with some travellers entering the country on long-term visas and subsequently overstaying to work or perform Hajj without proper authorization.

Background and Rationale

The Saudi government maintains strict control over Hajj attendance, allocating a specific pilgrimage quota to each country. In recent years, overcrowding has become a pressing issue, exacerbated by tourists circumventing these limits through long-term visas. The situation reached a critical point in 2024, when over 1,200 pilgrims died due to extreme heat and overcrowding, prompting authorities to address unregistered pilgrims as a contributing factor to the crisis.

In light of these challenges, the government hopes that the new single-entry visa policy will ensure that only authorized pilgrims can perform Hajj, thereby reducing the risks associated with unauthorized attendance.

Future Considerations

Officials have described the suspension of multiple-entry visas as a temporary measure, although no specific timeline for review has been provided. The government plans to monitor the impact of the new policy before determining any further actions.

Important Information for Travelers

Travellers planning to visit Saudi Arabia are advised to apply for single-entry visas well in advance. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasized the importance of adhering to the new visa regulations to avoid penalties or disruptions during travel. Visitors from the impacted nations must comply with Saudi Arabia's stricter immigration laws to ensure a smooth travel experience.

