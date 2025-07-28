Saudi Arabia visa: Riyadh extends grace period for expired visit visa holders by 30 days

In a major relief to thousands of foreign nationals, Saudi Arabia has announced a 30-day extension of the grace period for individuals holding expired visit visas, allowing them to leave the Kingdom legally without incurring additional penalties.

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) confirmed the move in an official statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), noting that the extension took effect from July 26, 2025. It applies to all categories of expired visit visas — including family, business, and tourist visas.

Second chance to exit legally

The extension means that visa holders whose permits have lapsed now have additional time to exit Saudi Arabia without facing legal repercussions. However, visitors must first settle any outstanding fines or visa-related charges as per Saudi regulations.

This initiative was first rolled out in June 2025 to coincide with the start of the Hijri New Year and is seen as part of Saudi Arabia’s broader effort to manage residency and travel compliance more humanely during peak travel periods.

Steps to avail the extension

To benefit from the extended grace period, eligible visitors must:

Pay all applicable fines and charges

Submit a formal request via the Tawasul service on the Ministry of Interior’s Absher platform

All actions must be completed within the specified time frame to avoid further legal consequences.

Jawazat urges timely compliance

Saudi authorities have urged visitors with expired visas to act promptly and complete their exit formalities before the grace period ends. Failure to do so may result in additional penalties or legal action, including potential travel bans or detention.

Overstaying a visa in Saudi Arabia is treated as a serious offense under residency and travel laws. The grace period offers an important legal pathway for visitors who may have overstayed due to unforeseen circumstances, especially during busy religious or holiday seasons.

For detailed instructions, visitors are advised to consult the Absher platform or contact Jawazat directly.