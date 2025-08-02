Schengen visa officer reveals top reasons for rejection: Why your country matters more than you think

In a rare public disclosure, a Schengen visa officer took to Reddit to offer candid insights into the visa assessment process, and the revelations may explain why many applicants, particularly from countries like India, face frequent rejections.

The officer, described as a career diplomat who handles “up to 200 applications a day,” hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) and was shared by another user on the subreddit r/visarejection. According to him, the number one reason for rejection is lack of strong home ties, something applicants often underestimate.

“Not owning property, no stable or well-paid job, no family obligations, no running business, these are key factors that help prove you’ll return home,” he wrote.

Dummy bookings, mismatched itineraries raise flags

Among other common red flags, the officer listed fake or dummy bookings for flights and hotels as easy traps to verify. “Bookings that don’t align with your finances” are also frequently questioned. This includes ultra-luxury hotel stays booked on modest savings, or extremely frugal trips from applicants who appear well-off. “Even very cheap bookings while being wealthy can look suspicious,” he warned.

Travel plans that seem unrealistic, poorly thought-out, or overly ambitious may also count against the applicant. “Tourist visa decisions are based on consistency between your financial situation and travel plans,” the officer clarified.

Cover letters are often ignored, but sponsorship letters matter

The officer revealed that cover letters are “often ignored or only briefly skimmed.” But in contrast, sponsorship letters, especially for student visa applications, carry weight. “Student visa D applications are rarely rejected if the university has already accepted the student,” he said.

On long-term or multi-entry visas, he said he adheres strictly to the cascade regime, under which longer-term visas are only granted after applicants have built a verifiable travel history. “I usually issue a visa for the intended travel duration unless multiple trips are clearly planned,” he added.

"Nationality affects your score"

The Reddit discussion quickly drew a range of reactions. One user agreed strongly with the officer’s top reason: “I agree with this 100%: ‘The officer said the number one reason for rejection is the lack of strong ties to your home country.’”

But others pointed to what they called the “elephant in the room,” the applicant’s nationality itself.

“He missed the number one factor, though, or did not want to disclose I, not just the ties to your ‘home country’, but the ‘home country’ itself is the major factor that affects your ‘score’,” a Redditor wrote. “A similar set of circumstances would affect people differently from different countries.”

Another user shared a frank exchange with a French diplomat: “He told me basically if you are rich enough by French standards, we just issue the tourist visa assuming you have no other red flags (criminal record, etc).”

Financial strength, employer backing may help

For applicants who lack property or business ownership, the officer advised bolstering their case with employer verification. “Show a strong job and have your employer vouch for you with an official letter,” he said. While this can work in some jurisdictions, he acknowledged that it’s “not always sufficient.”

Crucially, the officer stated that religion plays no role in the visa process, but nationality may. The AMA ended without the officer confirming which embassies he has served in, but the insights and reactions underscore a sobering truth: even flawless paperwork may not overcome a weak passport.