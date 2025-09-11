South Korea tells US to ease visa rules for technicians or lose future investments

South Korea’s president warned that Korean companies may reconsider investing in the United States unless Washington fixes its visa system for skilled workers, according to Associated Press. The warning came after a high-profile immigration raid in Georgia that saw more than 300 South Korean workers arrested at a Hyundai battery factory site earlier this month.

Advertisement

Speaking at a news conference marking his first 100 days in office, President Lee said the raid highlighted deep flaws in the U.S. system. “South Korean companies can’t help hesitating a lot about making direct investments in the U.S.,” he said, urging action to prevent a repeat of the incident.

Lee confirmed that the detained workers will be flown home Friday on a charter plane following negotiations with U.S. officials. He added that discussions are underway between Seoul and Washington about a dedicated visa system to accommodate Korean technicians and engineers.

U.S. authorities said the detained workers included those who had crossed the border illegally, as well as others whose visas had expired or who had entered on visa waivers that did not permit employment. But Korean experts argue Washington has ignored Seoul’s long-standing demand for a system tailored to skilled workers, even as it has pushed South Korea to expand industrial investment in the U.S.

Advertisement

For years, Korean firms have relied on short-term visitor visas or Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) to send staff for plant construction and equipment installation — a practice tolerated until now. Lee stressed that these are not permanent jobs but temporary roles critical to getting new sites running.

“It’s not like these are long-term workers. When you build a facility or install equipment at a plant, you need technicians, but the United States doesn’t have that workforce and yet they won’t issue visas to let our people stay and do the work,” Lee said. He added that whether the U.S. creates such a system “will have a major impact” on future South Korean investments.