Swiss visa policy change: New rules could lead to more rejections for Indian travellers

Indian travellers applying for Schengen visas through Switzerland are facing new rules that are raising concerns, particularly among those with non-traditional profiles. As per a recent update by VFS Global, the Swiss embassy’s partner in India, applicants are now required to strictly adhere to a new document checklist for visa submissions.

In an official announcement, the Swiss embassy clarified that, “only the documents listed in the official checklist for the respective visa category will be accepted at the Visa Application Centre (VAC).” This strict requirement has stirred some backlash, particularly from individuals who do not fit the standard salaried or business profiles.

Key Changes to the Visa Application Process

The new policy requires applicants to submit only the first three and last three pages of their bank statements if they choose to submit a statement covering six months, whereas only the last three months’ bank statements are required for the application. Additionally, to support environmental sustainability, applicants are encouraged to print bank statements on both sides of the paper.

VFS Global emphasised that these measures are intended to streamline the process and “reduce the application processing timelines.” However, the changes are only applicable to applicants in India and will not affect the final decision-making process regarding visa approvals.

What Does the Official Checklist Include?

The Swiss embassy’s official checklist for Schengen visa applications outlines the essential documents for Indian travellers, which include:

A completed and signed visa application form

A valid passport, issued within the last 10 years, with at least 2 blank pages and valid for 3 months after returning

A recent passport-size photo with a white background

A cover letter explaining the purpose of the visit

Travel medical insurance (minimum EUR 30,000 coverage for the Schengen area)

Round-trip flight and accommodation bookings

Proof of financial means (bank statements of the last three months, only first and last three pages accepted)

Employment or student proof (NOC, salary slips, business registration, or student enrolment)

For minors: birth certificate, parental consent, and copies of parents’ passports

The Bigger Picture

While the Swiss embassy’s updated visa application procedure aims to streamline the process and reduce administrative delays, it has inadvertently raised concerns about fairness for non-traditional applicants. Immigration experts and travellers alike are urging the embassy to consider more flexibility, especially for those whose profiles don’t neatly align with standard categories.