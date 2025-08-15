This South Korea visa lets Indians work for up to 2 years, but under these conditions

Imagine working remotely from Seoul for up to two years. India’s professionals now have that option. South Korea’s F-1-D Workation Visa, also called the Digital Nomad Visa, lets qualified remote workers live in the country while continuing to work for companies outside South Korea. Launched as a pilot project on 1 January 2024, the visa targets well-earning professionals who want to combine work and travel in the Land of the Morning Calm.

The digital nomad visa at a glance

The F-1-D visa is issued initially for one year and can be extended once, giving a maximum stay of two years. Processing typically takes 10–15 days, although some cases may take longer. The visa does not lead to permanent residency, and applicants must leave or switch to another visa category once their period ends.

Applicants must meet strict eligibility requirements, including:

Minimum age of 18

At least one year of experience in their current industry

Employment with a company outside South Korea or ownership of an overseas business

Permission from the employer to work remotely

Mandatory medical insurance covering at least Rs 83 lakh for treatment and repatriation, valid throughout the visa period

Additionally, applicants must show an annual income exceeding USD 66,000 (around Rs 58 lakh), roughly twice South Korea’s per capita Gross National Income.

Documents required for Indian applicants

Indians applying need:

Visa application form (Form No. 17) with passport photo

Passport valid for at least six months

Employment verification letter confirming remote work

Proof of income (employment certificate, salary slips, bank statements, IT returns, or pay stubs)

Criminal record certificate from India (apostilled or notarised by the Korean Embassy)

Criminal records from any other country where the applicant lived for over a year in the past five years

Medical insurance certificate meeting coverage criteria

Where and how to apply

Indians can apply at South Korean embassies or consulates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, or Kolkata. Those already in South Korea on a tourist visa can apply locally at immigration offices. The application process involves:

Checking eligibility Gathering and translating documents into English or Korean Scheduling an appointment at the embassy/consulate Submitting the application with a fee of around USD 45 Waiting for 10–15 days for processing Upon approval, entering South Korea and applying for an Alien Registration Card within 90 days

Spouses and children under 18 can accompany the applicant, with required apostilled marriage and birth certificates and confirmation letters for work or school arrangements.