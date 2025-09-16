Travellers to Spain may face new curbs: Nation plans to ban smoking in outdoor spaces

Spain’s coalition government has approved a draft bill that could reshape the country’s reputation as one of Europe’s most smoker-friendly destinations, according to Euro News. The proposed law, if passed, will prohibit smoking and vaping in outdoor spaces, including beaches, sports venues, and restaurant or bar terraces—places long considered part of Spain’s cultural and tourism draw.

Advertisement

“We'll always put public health ahead of private interests,” Spain’s health minister Monica Garcia told reporters. “Everyone has a right to breathe clean air and live longer and better lives.”

What travellers need to know

The draft legislation targets not just traditional cigarettes but also e-cigarettes, shisha pipes, nicotine pouches, herbal smoking products, and heated tobacco devices. Tourists visiting Spain’s famous coastal resorts, stadiums, bus stops, playgrounds, or educational areas could soon face penalties for lighting up in public.

The country already banned indoor smoking in 2011, but the new move represents its most sweeping measure yet. Officials also plan stricter controls on tobacco and vape marketing and product distribution.

For visitors, the changes could alter Spain’s appeal. Lower tobacco prices and the convenience of outdoor smoking at restaurants and terraces have long been part of the country’s tourist culture.

Advertisement

Pushback from businesses

Restaurant and bar owners have criticised the proposal, warning it could hurt Spain’s outdoor dining tradition, particularly in popular tourist hubs like Barcelona, Madrid, Málaga, and the Balearic Islands.

Despite the opposition, the bill reflects a broader European shift. France introduced a ban in July covering beaches, parks, gardens, bus stops, and school zones, though it left cafe terraces and e-cigarettes exempt.

Health officials estimate that tobacco kills more than 50,000 people in Spain each year—about 137 deaths daily. With adult smoking rates across Europe still at around 25%, governments are under pressure to adopt stronger anti-tobacco policies.