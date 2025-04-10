Trump admin to deny visas, green cards for anti-Semitic, pro-Hamas social media posts. Details here

The United States has announced a new policy to deny visas and green cards to individuals whose social media posts are deemed anti-Semitic by the Trump administration. This encompasses content supporting groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen's Huthi insurgents, which the US classifies as terrorist organisations, according to news agency AFP.

Effective immediately, the policy targets both student visas and applications for permanent residency, sparking intense debate over its implications for freedom of speech protected under the First Amendment.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has reinforced the administration's stance, with department spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin stating, "has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-Semitic violence and terrorism -- think again. You are not welcome here."

This policy shift follows recent visa cancellations affecting students already in the US. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will assess social media content as a "negative factor" if it suggests an alien's support for anti-Semitic terrorism, potentially affecting the individual's immigration benefits.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confirmed the revocation of visas for approximately 300 individuals, emphasising that non-US citizens do not possess the same rights as American citizens. Rubio maintains that visa issuance remains at his discretion.

Several individuals have claimed unfair targeting under this policy, arguing that their visa revocations stem from merely being present at protests, not from expressing anti-Semitic sentiments. One significant case is that of Mahmoud Khalil, a US permanent resident, facing deportation despite leading protests at Columbia University. Khalil's situation highlights concerns about the policy's reach and interpretation.

In addition to visa and green card denials, the Trump administration has cut federal funding to universities, citing inadequate responses to anti-Semitism during Gaza war-related protests. This has led to a broader debate about the balance between national security and constitutional rights. The policy has intensified scrutiny of how freedom of speech is navigated for non-citizens.

Critics argue that the administration's actions, including those by Secretary of State Rubio, who stated, "non-US citizens do not have the same rights as Americans," may set a precedent for how similar issues are handled in the future. With ongoing controversies, the policy's long-term impact on US immigration and academic environments remains to be seen.