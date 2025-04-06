H-1B, F-1 visa holders, green card applicants in limbo? Trump admin suspends key immigration helpdesk

The Trump administration has placed the staff of the Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) Ombudsman on a 60-day administrative leave, in what many legal experts fear is a step toward dismantling the independent immigration oversight body. The March 21 move by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also affected the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman.

Related Articles

While the DHS says the decision is part of a broader effort to streamline operations, it has not outlined how ongoing or future immigration cases will be handled in the absence of the Ombudsman’s involvement.

Indian diaspora among those hit hardest

The closure could particularly affect Indian nationals in the US on H-1B and F-1 visas, as well as green card applicants—groups that have historically relied on the CIS Ombudsman to resolve visa processing delays and bureaucratic roadblocks. The office assisted around 30,000 individuals annually and was valued for its independence from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), allowing it to objectively assess whether proper procedures were being followed.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and other advocacy groups have condemned the move, warning that removing this neutral watchdog could lead to unchecked administrative power over immigration matters. Without the Ombudsman, immigrants are now being directed to contact congressional representatives or advocacy groups—resources that may not offer the same level of expertise or impartiality.

Democratic lawmakers have also voiced alarm, pointing out that one of the affected offices, the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, is required by law to exist.

What immigrants can do now

Those affected are advised to:

Contact their congressional representative to request assistance with delayed or disputed USCIS cases.

Consult immigration attorneys for professional guidance.

Maintain detailed records of all interactions with USCIS.

Consider premium processing, if available and affordable, to avoid delays.