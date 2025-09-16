Trump admin warns of visa revocation for immigrants celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that the Trump administration would revoke visas of immigrants who “glorify” the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He said it “makes no sense” to allow such individuals to remain in the country.

“We should not be giving visas to people who are going to come to the United States and do things like celebrate the murder, the execution, the assassination of a political figure, we should not. And if they're already here, we should be revoking their visa,” Rubio told Fox News in an exclusive interview.

Rubio added, “Why would we want to bring people into our country that are going to engage in negative and destructive behaviour? It makes no sense.”

The remarks followed a State Department advisory to visa seekers, warning that the Trump administration would monitor the online behaviour of those who “glorify violence” after Kirk’s assassination. “In light of the horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau wrote on X.

He further said he was “disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalising, or making light of the event,” directing consular officials to take “appropriate action.” Landau also urged the public: “Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people.”

The comments come against the backdrop of the Trump administration’s tighter visa oversight since January. The US had already revoked over 6,000 student visas for reasons including minor criminal records, protest participation, or social media activity deemed supportive of “terrorism.”

Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist and influencer, was shot in the neck during a debate at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested in Washington County, Utah, after relatives identified him from images released by investigators. Formal charges are expected on Tuesday.