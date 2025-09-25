UAE Golden Visa sees rising demand as $100,000 H-1B fee reshapes US immigration

Demand for the UAE’s long-term residency programmes, including the Golden Visa, Freelance Visa, and Remote Work Visa, is rising following the US announcement of a $100,000 application fee for new H-1B visa petitions, according to immigration consultants.

Gaurav Keswani, founder and managing director of Dubai-based advisory firm JSB, noted a surge in inquiries about the UAE Golden Visa from the US market, according to Khaleej Times. He believes the steep H-1B fee could drive interest in the UAE’s investment and long-term residency options among H-1B holders and Green Card recipients.

“There'll be more demand for the UAE Golden Visa, Remote Work Visa, and Freelance Visa. US workers will either set up a simple entity in the UAE with a single contract with their US company or opt for a Freelance Visa. These demands might increase,” Keswani told Khaleej Times.

He added that US-based clients, especially Indians, now form the second-largest group inquiring about UAE residency programmes. “We have inquiries from US Green Visa holders who are looking to avail long-term UAE residency because they don't know what the future holds for them in the US. They just want an alternative immigration solution.”

Previously, out of 100 inquiries from US applicants, around 15-16 converted to actual UAE residency applications. That number has now more than doubled to 35, according to Keswani.

Shayan Sultan, Partner at Fragomen, described the $100,000 H-1B fee as a significant shift in US immigration policy. He said the UAE remains attractive for skilled professionals and investors seeking long-term residency, property-linked visas, and remote work arrangements. “This is especially relevant for highly skilled workers, including those in technology, who continue to seek global mobility options. The UAE’s infrastructure, safety, healthcare, education, and tax-free environment further reinforce its appeal,” he told Khaleej Times.

Sultan also noted that while other residency-by-investment and remote work programmes exist globally, the UAE continues to stand out. “We expect a modest increase in inquiries and applications for UAE Golden Visas and remote work visa options, particularly from individuals in the technology sector,” he said.