UAE Golden Visa without buying property: Eligibility, cost, and family rules explained

In a major shift from investment-heavy residency models, the UAE has launched a new nomination-based Golden Visa program allowing select Indian and Bangladeshi nationals to secure long-term residency without the need to purchase property or hold a trade license.

The pilot initiative opens doors to a broader pool of professionals—including scientists, educators, digital creators, and maritime specialists—by replacing traditional investment barriers with a one-time AED 100,000 fee (approximately ₹23.3 lakh or USD 27,000).

This is a fraction of the AED 2 million (USD 545,000) minimum previously required for property or business-based visas.

Nominees must clear rigorous background checks, including anti-money laundering and criminal screening, and demonstrate potential to contribute to the UAE in fields such as culture, science, finance, or public services. Approved applicants are granted what authorities describe as a “lifetime” visa, not subject to property retention or business continuity.

Eligible categories span a wide spectrum: educators and nurses with 15+ years of experience, start-up founders, YouTubers and podcasters, accredited e-sports professionals aged 25+, and luxury yacht owners. Applications can be submitted via designated centers, online portals, or through call centers in the applicant's home country.

Family sponsorship is a key benefit. Golden Visa holders can sponsor spouses, children (including unmarried daughters without age limit and sons up to 25), elderly parents, newborns, and domestic staff—without additional investment. Residency duration for family members matches the primary visa’s validity.

This move marks a clear pivot in UAE immigration policy, signaling openness to skilled professionals and creatives beyond traditional investor classes. Authorities say broader international rollout is planned following the India and Bangladesh pilot.

Visa holders retain access to long-term stability for their families and careers, positioning the UAE as a competitive destination for global talent.