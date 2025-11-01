UAE launches 30-minute return permit service for Golden Visa holders stranded abroad

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched a new electronic service allowing Golden Visa holders stranded abroad to obtain a return permit within 30 minutes, free of charge, in cases where their passports are lost, according to Gulf News.

The digital permit, valid for a single entry to the UAE, serves as an emergency document to facilitate return but does not authorise travel to other countries.

According to the ministry’s official portal, the consular support service also extends to registered family members, including spouses and children, provided they hold valid residency permits under the Golden Visa scheme.

The initiative was developed in partnership with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security as part of a broader package of enhanced consular services designed to simplify travel procedures for Golden Visa residents abroad.

Among the new services offered are:

Return Permit Issuance: For lost or damaged passports.

24/7 hotline: A dedicated line (+971 2493 1133) for direct assistance and inquiries.

Emergency and crisis support: Coordinated via UAE embassies and consulates worldwide.

Repatriation and burial coordination: In case of death abroad, ensuring rapid support through health and official authorities.

Applicants can request the return permit through the Ministry’s website or mobile app using their UAE Pass digital ID. Required documents include a report of the lost passport, Golden Visa details, and a recent passport-sized photograph. The permit is issued within 30 minutes and remains valid for seven days from the time of approval.

The ministry emphasised that the return permit is strictly for re-entry to the UAE and not a substitute for an international travel document. Golden Visa holders abroad can contact the ministry’s dedicated helpline for immediate guidance, ensuring assistance in emergencies and crises through the UAE’s global diplomatic network.

The ministry also reaffirmed that Golden Visa holders are included in the UAE’s official evacuation and emergency response plans during crises and exceptional situations, further underscoring the government’s commitment to protecting long-term residents.