'UK permanent residency in 3 years': Why the Global Talent visa still works despite rule changes

A UK-based tech professional’s account of securing permanent residency in just three years has reignited attention around one of Britain’s fastest immigration routes, even as the country moves to lengthen settlement timelines for most migrants.

In a post on X, Kunal Kushwaha said he obtained UK permanent residency, known as Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), in three years through the Global Talent Visa, despite broader rule changes that are extending residency requirements to 10 years for many applicants.

“I got my UK permanent residency in 3 years. Even though the rules are now changing to 10 years, you can still explore this option. It’s called the Global Talent Visa, and if you’re endorsed under the Exceptional Talent category, you can get ILR in 3 years. The time spent in the UK also counts towards this period.”

Kushwaha said his endorsement was supported by his open-source contributions, business work, and experience in the cloud industry. He also highlighted the flexibility of the Global Talent route.

“The Global Talent Visa offers a lot of flexibility: you don’t need a sponsor, you can live and work in the UK, you can open your own company.”

He outlined a two-step process: securing an endorsement and then applying for the visa, and emphasised that preparation was critical.

“Lastly, some of the things that helped my application were proof of work, open-source contributions, PRs, conference talks, business work, and my work in the cloud industry.”

Changes across UK visa landscape

His post comes at a time when UK permanent residence rules vary sharply by visa type. While most routes require at least five years of continuous residence, certain categories, including the Global Talent Visa and Innovator Founder Visa, can permit applicants to apply for ILR after just three years. This if they meet specific endorsement, residence, and category‑specific criteria, according to UK government.​

UK permanent residence, or ILR, allows individuals to live, work, and study in the country indefinitely without needing to renew visas, although ILR can lapse after long absences from the UK. For many migrants, the qualifying period depends on the visa route they are eligible for. Family and work visas typically require five years, while long‑residence applications can take up to 10 years of continuous lawful residence.​

Under work‑based routes, visas such as the Skilled Worker, Scale‑up, Health and Care Worker, and Global Talent visas can lead to settlement in the UK, usually after five years unless a shorter qualifying period applies (for example, some Global Talent categories). However, not all work visas qualify directly. Routes like the Senior or Specialist Worker visa under Global Business Mobility and the High Potential Individual visa do not themselves provide a direct path to ILR, though holders may be able to switch into a settlement‑leading route such as Skilled Worker.​

Business‑led immigration routes also remain attractive. The Innovator Founder visa, for instance, offers the possibility of settlement after three years, provided applicants maintain endorsement and meet strict business, residency, and testing requirements. By contrast, migrants who previously entered on the now-closed Start-up visa must switch to an innovator-type route to qualify for permanent residence, as that legacy route did not itself lead to settlement.​

Family‑based routes continue to be another major pathway. Spouses, children, and adult dependent relatives of settled persons or British citizens may qualify for ILR after meeting residence, relationship, financial, English language, and Life in the UK test requirements, typically over a five‑year period under the standard partner route.​

Applications for UK permanent residence are made online, followed by biometric appointments and document submission through authorised centres. Decisions can take up to six months, though faster priority and super‑priority services are available in many categories for an additional fee, offering decisions within around 5 working days or by the end of the next working day, respectively.