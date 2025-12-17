UK work visas for Indian healthcare, IT workers fall by 67% after July 2025 

Work visa approvals for Indian professionals heading to the United Kingdom have dropped sharply after a major overhaul of the country’s immigration rules.

According to government data presented in Parliament, Health and Care Worker visas issued to Indians fell by around 67 per cent, dropping to 16,606. The decline was even sharper among nursing professionals, with visas plunging nearly 79 percent to 2,225.

Indian technology professionals were also affected. IT-related work visas declined by about 20 percent to 10,051, reflecting reduced access under the revised Skilled Worker route.

Officials said the numbers mark a significant shift for Indian professionals, who have traditionally formed a substantial share of the UK’s healthcare and technology workforce.

What changed in the UK’s immigration policy

The drop in visa numbers follows a set of immigration reforms announced by the UK government on 22 July 2025, aimed at cutting net migration.

A central change was the sharp increase in minimum salary thresholds for Skilled Worker visas, making it more difficult for mid-level professionals to qualify. The UK also narrowed the list of eligible occupations under the Skilled Worker and Health and Care Worker routes, particularly affecting roles that previously helped fill staffing shortages in healthcare and allied sectors.

Rules governing dependants were also tightened, reducing eligibility for family-linked migration and adding to the overall decline in applications.

Student-to-work routes also tightened

The UK has also revised post-study work options for international students. Under proposals outlined in an immigration white paper released in May 2025, the Graduate Route visa is set to be shortened from two years to 18 months.

The new framework introduces stricter compliance checks and higher English-language requirements, reducing the time available for international graduates, including Indians, to secure employment after completing their studies.

India-UK mobility channels remain active

Despite the tighter rules, bilateral mobility mechanisms remain in place. The Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (MMPA) signed in May 2021 continues to operate, including the Young Professionals Scheme, which allows Indians aged 18–30 to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

In addition, the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), currently awaiting ratification by the UK Parliament, includes provisions to facilitate professional mobility between the two countries.