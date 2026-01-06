US artist visa O-1B, meant for talented creators, is now a pathway for OnlyFans and social media influencers

The visa in the United States meant for highly talented artists is now drawing a surprising new crowd: social media influencers, including creators on platforms such as OnlyFans, according to the Financial Times.

The O-1B visa, designed for people with “extraordinary ability” in the arts, has seen applications from influencers rise sharply since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lawyers say more of their O-1 clients today are social media creators rather than traditional actors or musicians. “Some immigration lawyers said influencers now make up more than half of their O-1 clientele,” the report noted. “This shows how creative work is changing in the digital world.”

The O-1 visa itself allows individuals with exceptional talent to work temporarily in the United States. Its roots go back to the 1970s, when immigration lawyer Leon Wildes successfully defended musician John Lennon against deportation.

Lennon was classified as an “outstanding person in the arts or sciences,” a legal idea that later became the foundation for the modern O-1B visa, formalised under the Immigration Act of 1990.

In the past, applicants needed to show success through roles in notable productions, awards or recognition from experts. Today, lawyers say influencers are using social media metrics to meet these standards. Large follower counts, high income from online platforms, brand deals and involvement in promotions are all cited as proof of talent. According to attorneys, these online indicators are often easier to document than traditional artistic accolades.

Government data shows that O-1 visa approvals rose by more than 50% between 2014 and 2024, while total non-immigrant visas increased by no more than 10%. Yet, the O-1 remains a small slice of the US immigration system. Fewer than 20,000 O-1 visas were issued in 2024, compared with more than 100,000 H-1B visas for skilled workers.

Some experts warn that this shift could change how artistic merit is judged. Applicants who would not have qualified in the past are now being approved based on online success. “Those who have not built their work around social media visibility may find it harder to demonstrate eligibility as immigration officials increasingly rely on online traction to assess success,” the report said.

As digital platforms continue to redefine careers in the arts, the O-1B visa is no longer just for actors, musicians or painters. It has become a gateway for influencers, highlighting how social media fame is reshaping what it means to be “extraordinary” in the arts.