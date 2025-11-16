US December 2025 visa bulletin: Check notable shifts for Indian Green Card applicants

The US Department of State has issued the December 2025 Visa Bulletin, outlining significant updates across both family- and employment-based immigrant visa categories. The bulletin shows incremental but meaningful forward movement for India, especially in employment-based queues that have long faced severe backlogs.

According to the bulletin, the FY 2026 cap for family-sponsored preference immigrants is set at 226,000, while the employment-based annual limit remains at a minimum of 140,000, as mandated under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

The State Department reiterated that “Final Action Dates” remain the primary reference point for applicants filing for adjustment of status with USCIS — unless the agency specifically announces otherwise. It also warned that if retrogression becomes necessary during the allocation process, only cases with priority dates within the newly announced cut-off will continue to receive visa numbers.

Family-sponsored visa cutoff dates for India

Final action dates

F1 (Unmarried sons & daughters of US citizens): 08 November 2016

F2A (Spouses & children of permanent residents): 01 February 2024

F2B (Unmarried adult children of permanent residents): 01 December 2016

F3 (Married sons & daughters of US citizens): 08 September 2011

F4 (Siblings of adult US citizens): 01 November 2006

Dates for filing

F1: 01 September 2016 F2A: 22 November 2025 F2B: 08 March 2017 F3: 22 July 2021 F4: 15 December 2006

Employment-based visas

Final action dates

EB-1 (Priority Workers): March 15, 2022

EB-2 (Advanced Degrees/Exceptional Ability): May 15, 2013

EB-3 (Skilled Workers/Professionals): September 22, 2013

EB-4 (Certain Special Immigrants): September 01, 2020

Certain Religious Workers: September 01, 2020

EB-5 (Investor Program): July 01, 2021

Dates for filing

EB-1: April 15, 2023

EB-2: December 01, 2013

EB-3: August 15, 2014

EB-4: February 15, 2021

Certain Religious Workers: February 15, 2021

EB-5: April 01, 2022

Application guidance

The US State Department emphasised that applicants with priority dates earlier than their category’s filing date are eligible to assemble and submit required documents to the National Visa Center (NVC). Submission should begin only after receiving the NVC’s official instruction packet.

“The chart below reflects dates for filing visa applications within a timeframe justifying immediate action in the application process,” the bulletin noted, underscoring the need for applicants to adhere to official notifications.