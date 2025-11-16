Business Today
US December 2025 visa bulletin: Check notable shifts for Indian Green Card applicants

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 16, 2025 5:39 PM IST
US December 2025 visa bulletin: Check notable shifts for Indian Green Card applicantsThe State Department reiterated that “Final Action Dates” remain the primary reference point for applicants filing for adjustment of status with USCIS — unless the agency specifically announces otherwise.

The US Department of State has issued the December 2025 Visa Bulletin, outlining significant updates across both family- and employment-based immigrant visa categories. The bulletin shows incremental but meaningful forward movement for India, especially in employment-based queues that have long faced severe backlogs. 

According to the bulletin, the FY 2026 cap for family-sponsored preference immigrants is set at 226,000, while the employment-based annual limit remains at a minimum of 140,000, as mandated under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). 

The State Department reiterated that “Final Action Dates” remain the primary reference point for applicants filing for adjustment of status with USCIS — unless the agency specifically announces otherwise. It also warned that if retrogression becomes necessary during the allocation process, only cases with priority dates within the newly announced cut-off will continue to receive visa numbers. 

Family-sponsored visa cutoff dates for India 

Final action dates 

  • F1 (Unmarried sons & daughters of US citizens): 08 November 2016 
  • F2A (Spouses & children of permanent residents): 01 February 2024 
  • F2B (Unmarried adult children of permanent residents): 01 December 2016 
  • F3 (Married sons & daughters of US citizens): 08 September 2011 
  • F4 (Siblings of adult US citizens): 01 November 2006 

Dates for filing 

  1. F1: 01 September 2016 
  2. F2A: 22 November 2025 
  3. F2B: 08 March 2017 
  4. F3: 22 July 2021 
  5. F4: 15 December 2006 

Employment-based visas 

Final action dates 

  • EB-1 (Priority Workers): March 15, 2022 
  • EB-2 (Advanced Degrees/Exceptional Ability): May 15, 2013 
  • EB-3 (Skilled Workers/Professionals): September 22, 2013 
  • EB-4 (Certain Special Immigrants): September 01, 2020 
  • Certain Religious Workers: September 01, 2020 
  • EB-5 (Investor Program): July 01, 2021 

Dates for filing 

  • EB-1: April 15, 2023 
  • EB-2: December 01, 2013 
  • EB-3: August 15, 2014 
  • EB-4: February 15, 2021 
  • Certain Religious Workers: February 15, 2021 
  • EB-5: April 01, 2022 

Application guidance 

The US State Department emphasised that applicants with priority dates earlier than their category’s filing date are eligible to assemble and submit required documents to the National Visa Center (NVC). Submission should begin only after receiving the NVC’s official instruction packet. 

“The chart below reflects dates for filing visa applications within a timeframe justifying immediate action in the application process,” the bulletin noted, underscoring the need for applicants to adhere to official notifications.

