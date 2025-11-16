US December 2025 visa bulletin: Check notable shifts for Indian Green Card applicants

The US Department of State has issued the December 2025 Visa Bulletin, outlining significant updates across both family- and employment-based immigrant visa categories. The bulletin shows incremental but meaningful forward movement for India, especially in employment-based queues that have long faced severe backlogs.
According to the bulletin, the FY 2026 cap for family-sponsored preference immigrants is set at 226,000, while the employment-based annual limit remains at a minimum of 140,000, as mandated under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).
The State Department reiterated that “Final Action Dates” remain the primary reference point for applicants filing for adjustment of status with USCIS — unless the agency specifically announces otherwise. It also warned that if retrogression becomes necessary during the allocation process, only cases with priority dates within the newly announced cut-off will continue to receive visa numbers.
Family-sponsored visa cutoff dates for India
Final action dates
Dates for filing
Employment-based visas
Final action dates
Dates for filing
Application guidance
The US State Department emphasised that applicants with priority dates earlier than their category’s filing date are eligible to assemble and submit required documents to the National Visa Center (NVC). Submission should begin only after receiving the NVC’s official instruction packet.
“The chart below reflects dates for filing visa applications within a timeframe justifying immediate action in the application process,” the bulletin noted, underscoring the need for applicants to adhere to official notifications.